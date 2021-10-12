Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console: GameStop is sold out, but another restock may come





The Halo Infinite will be the big title for the Xbox Series X to be released in December, but the limited edition Halo Infinite Series X console is a hot item right now. GameStop will start pre-ordering on Tuesday morning and will be available only to GameStop Power Up Rewards Pro members for the first hour. As expected, video game retailers sold out their pre-orders quickly.

As @GYXdeals mentioned earlier, GameStop is reported to offer a limited edition controller on Wednesday and repeat the Halo branded console on Thursday. This is also for Power Up Rewards Pro members only.

GameStop by CNET / Screenshot

The new limited edition Xbox Series X features a stunning Halo Infinite design and comes with a matching controller and a digital copy of the game. The console bundle will be released on November 25th for $ 550, and Halo Infinite itself will be released on December 8th.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle costs $ 550 and the premium is $ 50, but a copy of the game is available.

Microsoft

We continue to track the availability of the new Xbox Series X Limited Edition bundle. Please note that this is a limited edition console, so the number of restocks will be limited. In the meantime, the current status of console bundle pre-orders is as follows:

Pre-order the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle

Wal-Mart’s Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle was pre-ordered on August 25th and sold out quickly. Another round of the Halo Series X console will be pre-ordered before it’s released.

The list of Xbox Series X Halo bundles is posted on Amazon, but the pre-order has not yet been published. At this time, it’s unclear if Amazon will stock the bundle before it goes on sale.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle list is also published on Best Buy, but like Amazon, pre-orders haven’t been published yet. It’s unclear if Best Buy will start pre-ordering this console bundle before the release date.

The pre-order was published on the Xbox store on August 25th (and sold out). Microsoft plans another restock.

The pre-order was released on Target on August 25th and sold out quickly. You can check the current stock status below.

Scalper pricing is already out of control, and eBay’s list is over $ 1,500 for the Halo Xbox Series X bundle. Given how the restocking of next-generation consoles has progressed over the past year, it’s not surprising that resellers have reached their heyday with limited-edition bundles, but that’s still a shame. As always, we recommend purchasing the console bundle at a fixed price, if possible.

In addition to the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console, Microsoft will release the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 Controller on November 25th. The design of this gamepad is different from that of the console bundle. Instead, it’s green with a Master Chief-themed design and an orange cross key. Limited edition controllers are exclusive to GameStop and the Microsoft Store.

Seagate and Razer are working with Microsoft to produce their own Halo-themed gear. Seagate’s Halo Infinite Special Edition Xbox Game Drive features a similar Master Chief design on Halo Green and will be available in October this year for $ 100 (2TB) or $ 160 (5TB). Razer, meanwhile, has a new headset option for Xbox players with the Halo Infinite edition of Kairo Pro. This is consistent with the game drive design and supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency games. It sells for $ 170 and you can pre-order now. Both products will be released in October this year.

