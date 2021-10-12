Instagram is testing an in-app feature that notifies users of service outages – TechCrunch





Instagram is testing new features that notify users in the event of a platform outage or technical issue. Notifications appear directly in the user’s activity feed. Instagram says it doesn’t send a notification every time an outage occurs, but if it turns out that the user is confused and looking for an answer, the notification will determine if the situation is clear. Will be done.

The announcement came about Facebook and its properties being temporarily suspended last Monday and Friday. The company explained that both outages were due to configuration changes but were irrelevant.

Through conversations with our community and extensive research, we know how confusing it can be when a temporary problem occurs on Instagram. We also know that if they affect engagement and distribution, they can make people think that the problem is unique to them, based on what they post. Instagram is a blog post, and its lack of clarity can be frustrating, so we want to make it easier for us to understand directly what’s going on.

This new feature is a welcome addition to the app. Users no longer have to wonder if the app isn’t loading because of an error on their part. Instagram is running new tests in the United States over the next few months. The company says it wants to start with this feature and extend it to more users if it makes sense.

Instagram also announced the release of a new feature called “Account Status” that makes it easy for people to know if there is a risk that their account will be invalidated. According to Instagram, the new tool will be a one-stop shop for seeing what’s happening with your account.If the user thinks Instagram made a mistake with the deleted post, directly within the tool[レビューをリクエスト]You can appeal by selecting options.

The company plans to add more information to this tool to help users understand how content is distributed and recommended to different parts of the app. Instagram says it will share more information about these two new features in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/12/instagram-is-testing-an-in-app-feature-that-will-notify-users-of-service-outages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos