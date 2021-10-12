Destiny 2 Ascendant Lenses Finally Helped at the Lost 2021 Festival





At last year’s Destiny 2 Lost Event Festival, the space version of Halloween presented players with a seemingly useless gift, the Ascendant Lens. Many guardians have removed items from their inventory because players don’t have much space to hold such items and there is no obvious usage. But a year later, Bungie offers great perks to fans with ascendant lenses throughout 2021.

In 2020, when Guardians were still performing frequently reused Haunted Forest activities, they could come across a secret quest. After opening 45 chests in the event’s special currency, Spider suddenly had a new quest. However, talking to NPCs on tangled beaches did not send players to chase any kind of goose. No, Spider simply provided the player with an ascendant lens. And it didn’t help at all for a year.

Ascendant lens sitting in Guardians Limited Stock Image: Bungee via polygons

While sitting in stock, fans can see the ascendant lens reading: A focused lens from the dreaming city where the ascendant plane is sometimes seen. Given the lost season deals on Ascendant Plane and Dreaming City, Ascendant Lens seems to have been an elaborate and long bully during the year. At least it was a happy accident that went well thanks to the delay of the Queen of the Witches. ..

But when the lost 2021 festival begins on Tuesday, the player is the Queen of Awakening and Marasov, the main player in the season of the lost story, has a new quest for the patient Guardian. I found that. If you talk to Mara with an ascendant lens in your inventory, you’ll see a wall of text with the heading Ascendant Lens. Mara basically tells the Guardian that this tool is useless in the hands, but very powerful in the hands of some awakened witches in Techun’s hands. Then she gives the player a bag of Halloween goods and tells her to leave.

Marasov describes ascendant lenses a year later Image: Bungee via polygons

The Bottomless Goody Bag contains several special materials, three rolls of the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle, and 21 spectrum pages that give players who are about to complete this year’s Lost Festival a great advantage.

It’s certainly not a new exciting quest or really exciting, but it’s great to see Bungie win the Destiny 2 player, who was vigilant and believed that something special might happen. .. And since the Spider and Tangled Coast are set to leave Destiny 2 for the Queen of Witches, it’s great to have one of the last Easter eggs involving the mean Ericsni.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22723199/destiny-2-festival-lost-2021-ascendant-lens-easter-egg-reward

