The most important Alexa voice commands available on Amazon Echo





You can also use Alexa commands to play music, check the weather, order food, and turn on lights. You must say “wake word” before executing the command. By default, it is just “Alexa”. Alexa has dozens of different commands, some of which are only available on certain devices.

It may look like a lump of plastic, but the Amazon Echo (and the Alexa assistant in it) is very useful. However, to get the most out of your Echo, you need to know how to talk to Alexa.

If you’re new to Alexa or need an introductory book on what you can do with your digital assistant, here’s a summary of the most common and useful commands.

Note: Not only the commands listed here exist. The commands you can use depend on the type of Amazon Echo you’re using, and Alexa can usually understand minor wording changes.

Important Alexa commands

You must wake up Alexa with a “wake word” before using any of these commands. By default, the word is simply “Alexa”. For example, if you want to turn up the volume, say “Alexa, turn up the volume.”

You can change your wake word using the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Volume and pause

Alexa, Stop: This will stop any activity that Alexa is running.

Alexa, Pause / Continue: Some activities, such as playing music, can be paused and resumed later.

Alexa, Mute / Unmute: This mutes or unmutes the audio that Alexa is playing.

Alexa, loud / quiet; set the volume to 6. Decrease Volume: You can change the volume of your Amazon Echo in a variety of ways.

Alexa commands are useful in the kitchen. Juan Ci / Shutterstock timers and alarms

Alexa, Set a 1-hour timer: Create a simple timer. You can set it at any time.

Alexa, Cancel 1 Hour Timer: Cancel before the timer expires.

Alexa, set a 10 minute timer and name it “eggs”. This is useful when you need multiple timers at once, such as when cooking in the kitchen. You can easily distinguish them by giving them a name.

Alexa, Time Remaining: Alexa reports the time remaining for each timer that is currently running. “Alexa, how much time is left on the” egg “timer? You can also check a specific timer by saying something like “.

Alexa, set an alarm at 8am: You can set an alarm right away. If you don’t specify am or pm, Alexa asks you to clarify.

Alexa, wake up to music every day at 6am. This will set a regular alarm clock with randomly selected music.

Alexa, Stop: When the timer or alarm turns off, say this to stop.

General question

Alexa, how do you spell it? [word]?? : Ask Alexa to spell the word.

Alexa, how do you boil an egg? : Alexa can answer all kinds of general interests, cooking and trivia questions.

Alexa, How many ounces per cup: You can convert quantities between any two sets of units, such as feet to meters and pounds to kilograms. You can also ask for a specific conversion, such as “how many grams in 10 ounces”.

What is Alexa, 15% of 400? : You can ask for help on common math problems.

Alexa rolls 8-sided dice: Alexa can be used instead of dice or to generate random numbers. You can request any face die, including one that couldn’t exist (Alexa, roll 10,000 face dice. “)

Alexa, throw a coin: get a head or tail.

Amazon Echo can answer the most basic questions. Charles Brutlag / Shutterstock News and Weather

Alexa, Play Flash Briefing: This plays a selection of news summaries that you can customize in the Alexa app settings.

Alexa, Play News: You can listen to longer news reports by specifying the news source in the Alexa settings.

Alexa, what’s the weather? : Listen to the weather forecast. You can also ask for specific times of weather or specific locations, such as “this weekend”.

Alexa, traffic / commute time? : Get the traffic information between your home and work specified in the Alexa app.

Media playback

Alexa, Play Music: Alexa will start streaming music from the default music source specified in the Alexa app.

Alexa, Play / Pause / Restart / Skip: You can control the playback of your music by requesting Alexa for almost every media control command.

Alexa, play [artist name/album title]: You can ask Alexa to play a particular artist or say “play an album” [album name] To hear that particular record. You can also specify the device to play, such as “Alexa, play the Beatles in the kitchen.”

Alexa, play [selection] on [music service]: There are almost unlimited combinations. For example, you can ask Alexa to play an artist on Spotify, a playlist on Pandora, a radio station on TuneIn, and an audiobook or podcast on Audible.

Alexa, what song is playing? : If you are currently playing a track on Amazon Music, you can see the name of the song.

Shopping and buying

Alexa, Track My Orders / Where My Things Are: Check the Status of Open Amazon Orders.

Alexa, Add Olive Oil to Your Cart: You can add items to your Amazon shopping cart. Alexa may request details to select a particular product.

Alexa, what are your deals? : Ask for a list of top Amazon deals today.

Alexa, Buy This Song / Buy This Album: If you’re listening to Amazon Music, you can buy the music you’re listening to right away.

Echo show command

These commands are available only to Amazon Echo Show owners.

The Echo Show has a screen that introduces a number of new commands. Juan Ci / Shutterstock

Alexa, show me my calendar: Show meetings and appointments on the calendar connected to the Alexa app.

Alexa, show me my photos: View photos from your personal photo library.

Alexa, show me a picture of your dog: Ask Alexa to find a picture of any subject and you will get the picture from the web.

Alexa, Show me Apple Cobbler Recipes: Alexa can find and view recipes on the web.

Alexa, show me a video of a cat on YouTube: You can’t ask Alexa to search for a specific video, but you can ask Alexa to search for a video by topic or theme.

