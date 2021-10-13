Samsung announced the Unpacked 2 event on Wednesday, October 20th, shortly after Apple and Google





Samsung has sent an invitation to an event to be held online on Wednesday, October 20th at 7am (Pacific Standard Time) / 10am (Eastern Standard Time). This is called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 and may indicate that it may be happening on your existing phone, not on all new Galaxy phones.

With the announcement of Samsungs, the Apple event (a new MacBook Pro is expected) was launched this Monday, the Google Pixel 6 was launched on Tuesday, and Samsungs was clearly a small event on Wednesday.

In addition to the invitation image, a Samsung newsroom post announcing the event suggests some sort of personalization for the Galaxy device. Users are multifaceted and live in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. Therefore, the technology they use every day must reflect their personality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20th to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences of self-expression through technology.

What that might mean, it seems to suggest a new color for the Galaxy phone, or a complete customization option. For example, you can imagine creating a Z Flip 3 by choosing colors on both sides of the crease, but the teaser image may suggest that. In the Z Fold 2, Samsung offered customers the option of choosing their own accent color for the hinges, but that option was discontinued in the Z Fold 3 (anyway).

It will be a very busy week

Of course, there is no customization program close to the original Moto X. This allows people to choose from a variety of color options and even mobile phone materials, including bamboo. It seems unlikely that Samsung will go that far.

Even less likely is the Galaxy S21 FE. This is a low-priced fan version of the Galaxy S21, which has been running around rumored factories for some time. This is unlikely, but mainly because the S21 FE is currently at risk of being delayed or canceled due to a lack of chips. Samsung reports that Samsung is still considering launching the S21FE in January.

Regardless of what Samsung announced on Wednesday 20th, it will be hard to get attention after all the Sturm (Apple) and Drang (Google) in the last two days. Perhaps choosing Wednesday is Samsung’s strategic attempt to get some attention from the Pixel 6.

Speaking of busy weeks, there is also The Verges 10 Years Event called On The Verge on Fridays and Saturdays. If you live in New York City, your ticket is available here at a discounted price of code $ 99 NOW. This will allow another tech company to announce something on Thursday, 21st. Has anyone heard from OnePlus lately?

