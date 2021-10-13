



According to Google, Pixel 6 smartphones take in 150% more light than Pixel 5.

When Google unveiled the strange look and key features of the Pixel 6 on Twitter’s highly inappropriate medium last month, the company said more information would come in the Southern Hemisphere in the fall or spring.

The promise was correct, but it turned out that it wasn’t the way Google intended. Carphone Warehouse in the UK, a seller of high-street smartphones on suspicious dates, has published several promotional pages that reveal almost all of the important details about both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (and perhaps Google). It went private shortly after the PR hit the roof). The link points to the version cached on the WayBack Machine, so you can read it all yourself, but here’s a summary of the important points.

The most interesting change is in the camera sector, where Google has moved from the 12MP sensor used on several Pixel handset to a 50MP lens. This seems to get 150% more light than the Pixel 5. This should really help even the most amateurish photographers make what they deserve for Instagram.

This main sensor comes with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens for long-range snaps, exclusive to Pro models. It has a 4x optical zoom and allows up to 20x zoom via the Super Res Zoom feature (sorry for overusing the z word, but someone should come up with a really good simile).

This software is also useful for photographers. The promotional material emphasizes a feature called Magic Eraser for snapping out unwanted people and things, and another feature called Face Unblur.

The Pro literature mentions an LTPO screen that can dynamically switch from a refresh rate of 120Hz to 10Hz and switch smoothly without significantly draining the battery, but for regular models, the Pixel on a recent budget Even 5A mentions a smooth display, which means 90Hz. ..

When it comes to battery drain, Google seems to have finally licked the issue of battery life, figuratively speaking. The list includes all-day battery life, and the Pro page goes one step further, adding that it allocates power to the apps it uses most often to last for more than 24 hours, even in 5G.

Both are charged wirelessly and take advantage of the new and improved Pixel Stand. Obviously twice as powerful as the current model, it offers a wireless charging speed of 21W on the standard Pixel 6 and up to 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Finally, Google seems to be making bold suggestions for long-term support. The Pixel 6 is promised a five-year security update through 2026. This is very impressive considering that the Pixel 11 will be in store by that time.

Details we don’t know about the Pixel 6 should be revealed soon. Google’s launch event is scheduled for October 19th and will start at 10am Pacific Standard Time. Unfortunately, it’s interpreted as 6am in Auckland, so it’s probably best to read about The Bit’s announcement.

