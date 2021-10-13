The old clip marks the birth of Mortal Kombat’s “Get Over Here”





Screenshot: Ed Boon

It is permissible to think that every movement and every system you have enjoyed in a video game is planned with great care to the end. But hey, sometimes thoughts just come to you, and the results endure the test of time.

For example, here’s a great old video unearthed from the archive by Mortal Kombat co-creator Edboon, ahead of next year’s 30th anniversary of the series. This shows a ton of behind-the-scenes footage of the original game creation, like Boon previously posted on Twitter, but in this case, not just watching the actors, but actually developing on the fly. Indicates that it is being done.

This is wild. One of the most iconic moves in the history of fighting games, the scorpion javelin throw was well thought out on the fly, with actor Daniel Pesina right there, ready to do a live workshop on everything. Was done. Boone elaborated on the footage in several follow-up tweets, showing how important it is for the actor to limit the number of frames used to capture movement, an animation with some of the throws recycled. I will explain the method that I decided to use.

We did make a lot of preparations for the video shoot, but some ideas came up during the shoot. With the Scorpions Spear, does it know what a cool butt movement is? From there you can see the flies on the wall and we are working on the details.

One of those details was the speed at which the scorpion threw a spear. The spear had to be fast enough to surprise and catch the opponent. This meant making the animation simple and with fewer frames. I also wanted the spear to pass over the duck’s opponent, so I kept it at chest height.

We were so harsh in our memory that we didn’t even capture the reaction of the victims. Instead, I borrowed it from an existing animation frame. You can hear stories about reusing one of the knockdown animations when the victim first hits the spear.

He also borrowed the victim’s deadly dizziness frame and showed that he was stunned after being drawn in. Reusing existing animations was one of the many tricks I used to save memory, but in 1991 it was much more limited.

There are some things that make me laugh when I see this many years later. (Ninja) Count the number of times I see my arm reach out from the right side in an attempt to imitate the movement. I’ve also heard @ therealsaibot say shh shh and explain that he wants to make a rope like a snake.

Did you also notice that young Ed Boone really likes to use the word “WAH” to describe things? WTF?

Finally, there was so much involvement in creating this classic movement (fx, sound), but eventually it became synonymous with Mortal Kombat, future games, movies, television, animation, comics!

G / O media may receive fees

I know that Eureka moments probably have to happen all the time, like this, but fans who see them in action years later are so very cool.

