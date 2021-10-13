Apple’s October Event: When and What Can We Expect?





Apple is hosting another event this fall.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple announced the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Maxjust last month, but the high-tech giant prepares for the next event on Monday, October 18th at 10am (PT) / 1pm (ET). We are promoting. Similar to Apple’s previous launch, the event will be livestreamed on the company’s website.

The October event was previously rumored by Mark Garman of Bloomberg. As always, he said from Apple this fall, “There are two events.” M1 processor. (All the rumors I’ve heard about the 2021 MacBook Pro are here.) Gurman also said that AirPods 3 will debut by the end of this year, with several other products including the new AirPods Pro and the updated iPad Pro in 2022. Expected to arrive. , Apple Silicone revamped Mac Pro and MacBook Air.

At the company’s September event, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup, along with the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and updated entry-level iPad. The iPhone 13 lineup reflects last year’s iPhone 12 collection in standard, Mini, Pro, and ProMax versions. The updated iPhone runs on iOS 15 and features several camera upgrades, extended storage, a new A15 Bionic processor and more.

Prior to Apple’s latest launch event, the company hosted two other events in early 2021. The first event was in April, with new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTag trackers, purple iPhone 12s and more. (Here’s everything Apple announced in the spring.) Two months later, the annual WWDC developer event was held to see iOS 15, MacOS Monterey (aka MacOS 12), WatchOS 8, and iPadOS 15 for the first time. Was done.

But what about this October Apple event? Do you see your new MacBook Pro or AirPods 3? New Mac? Read everything you know about Apple’s fourth Apple event this fall, including products that Apple can announce. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

For more information, see How to buy iPhone 13.

Now Playing: Watch This: Apple Events: 4 New iPhones, Major iPad Mini Updates …

1:49

When is the next Apple event?Scheduled for next week

Apple plans to host the next event on Monday, October 18th, at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time). A launch event similar to the company’s California streaming event last month is online only and can be viewed live on Apple’s website.

Apple typically hosts three to four events each year. This typically includes spring events, summer developer meetings, and one or two events in the fall. Autumn events are often held in September and October. September events on September 14th this year tend to feature new iPhone and Apple Watch upgrades, but October events usually feature new Macs and iPads, one of Gourman’s predictions. I will do it.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Apple’s event pattern shifted slightly in 2020 due to production delays during the pandemic. At the Apple event last September, Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, and updated iPad models were announced, but no new iPhone was announced. The company then announced the iPhone 12 in October. Last year’s Apple event was also online-only for pandemics. The live stream was available as usual from the company website. But this year, Apple seems to have returned to its normal schedule at another virtual event.

Apple announced the iPhone 13 at its latest event.

New Apple Products We Expect: AirPods 3, Mac, etc.

At a previous 2021 event, Apple has already announced a number of hardware and software upgrades, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and the new entry-level iPad. But there are still some things that tech giants are hoping for. We look forward to the introduction of AirPods 3, a large iMac with Apple’s M1 chip, a more affordable Apple Display, and the new MacBook Pro and Mac Pro, which are rumored to update Apple’s M1 chip. We’re also looking for Apple competitors for the Amazon Echo Show smart display, a soundbar with an Apple TV, and perhaps an Apple AR / VR headset.

AirPods 3

According to a previous report from Bloomberg, Apple’s AirPods may get updates later this year. Rumor has it that the AirPods 3 has similar features to the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a short stem, a replaceable chip, and a small charging case. Here’s what we expect when AirPods 3 goes live: Also, here’s how we think the AirPods 3 will be compared to the AirPods Pro:

Apple’s new AirPods 3 could resemble this concept design by Michael Rieplhuber.

Michael Rieplhuber / Twitter New MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, iMac, Apple Display

Last year, Apple announced that it would manufacture a unique chip called the M1 to power the Mac. Since then, there has been speculation that Apple may soon announce a new MacBook Pro or a new version of the processor for the Mac Pro.

Apple previously announced a new iMac with an M1 processor, but it was just a small 24-inch model. Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on processor updates for both the Mac Mini and the 27-inch iMac.

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of its Pro Display XDR, which was first released in 2019. Bloomberg reported in January that a cheaper Apple monitor was “in early development.”

Echo Show rival, soundbar with Apple TV and AR / VR headset

This year I was able to see some of Apple’s new devices. This includes entry-level iPads and speakers, a soundbar with an Apple TV that resembles Roku’s soundbar, and the potential of Apple’s competitors at Amazon Echo Show to fuse Apple’s extensions or virtual reality headsets. ..

If you’re looking for the latest information on Apple, check out everything announced at the latest event. You can also see a comparison of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, the differences between each iPhone 13 model, whether it’s worth buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and everything you need to know about iOS 15. Is there an iPhone SE 3 on this list?

