ATEME Participates in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Promote Cloud Solutions to Co-Customer Base





ATEME and Google Cloud help customers move their video solutions to the cloud.

Paris, October 12, 2021, ATEME, a leader in video distribution solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By participating in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, ATEME enhances the tools and technologies needed to accelerate cloud deployments designed to reach your business goals faster.

As part of the program, ATEME will provide a comprehensive video solution to Google Cloud that provides service providers, broadcasters and content providers with the ability to quickly launch new video services, increase channels and migrate. Offers a wide range of benefits. To the cloud at their pace.

ATEME’s Google Cloud integrated solution not only provides cost-effective, high-quality services, but also offers additional monetization potential in the future, enabling features such as targeted advertising and personalization. increase. ATEME has already demonstrated a high degree of expertise, technical proficiency, and customer success when running on Google Cloud. By joining the Google Cloud Partner ecosystem, ATEME will provide customers with a better experience and enable video processing and delivery to be migrated to Google Cloud.

Rmi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer of ATEME, commented: Participating in the GoogleCloudPartner Advantage program gives you a great opportunity to work with Google Cloud to test and enhance your solution and ensure full integration with Google Cloud. Our cloud ecosystem continues to grow as customers migrate their video services using ATEME cloud-compliant software solutions that currently work on Google Cloud. This is just the beginning of an exciting cloud journey for ATEME. We look forward to continuing to accompany media companies moving to the cloud with Google Cloud.

ATEME is experiencing strong demand for cloud solutions. We are globally deploying media solutions such as OTT streaming, 4K video on demand, and disaster recovery to the cloud across cable, broadcast, and OTT platforms. The company’s software solutions can launch hundreds of OTT provider channels overnight in the cloud.

About ATEME

With ATEME, thousands of world-leading content owners, broadcasters, and service providers can use multi-codec encoding, any form of origin / packaging, scalable cloud DVR, viewer-aware CDN, and revenue. Through the dynamics it creates, you can captivate your audience with a superior quality experience. Ad insertion solution.

Details: www.ateme.com

ATEME Press Contact:

Dorothy Buskel

ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: [email protected]

or

White Oaks International

Amber Chauner

T: +44 (0) 1252 727313

E: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ateme.com/ateme-joins-google-cloud-partner-advantage-program-to-promote-cloud-solutions-to-its-joint-customer-base/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos