WooCommerce + Google Analytics | CSS-Trick





Google Analytics is a powerful analytics software. A common way to use this is to hit a JavaScript snippet on every page template to collect basic data about unique visitors, page views, and so on. This is convenient, but also minimal. Let’s say your site has an important button. As you level up, you can send custom events to track who clicked on that button. These are the most important analyzes.

Beyond that is the tracking of e-commerce analytics. This is very tricky as you need to send the event to Google Analytics for sale and you will need all sorts of things like adding / removing things from the cart, product views, etc. .. If you don’t do it all (and do it right), you won’t get good insights.

Another reason I like WooCommerce! This analytics integration is a lot of effort and a significant technical debt to maintain, but instead of just installing the WooCommerce Google Analytics plug-in … that’s it. Also: It’s free.

I’ve been integrating this into CSS-Tricks for months and I can see:

It was almost zero effort. It works. The plugin has been installed and activated! One bit of the setting is to add this ID. This can easily be found in Google Analytics, your own code, or another Google Analytics plugin.

For clarity, WooCommerce has its own built-in analytics capabilities. If what you’re interested in is sales reports, top sellers, etc., those are the dashboards I’m looking at. However, there are some things that the built-in WooCommerce analysis cannot do. For example, you can check the Google Analytics sales funnel now.

30 days of traffic from every unique visitor to a session that actually bought something.

Since CSS-Tricks is not an e-commerce focused website, the process of reaching its goals starts very broadly and becomes very (very) small, but at least see it and see for yourself. You can see. In addition, some insights can be gathered here, such as the fact that 66/70 people completed the checkout when they got there (quite good), but it wasn’t until they added it to the cart that they went to checkout. People at that stage are losing a lot because it’s only 70/525.

Here are some more interesting data that only Google Analytics knows:

Of the 66 sales, 56 were from repeaters, not new visitors. As a result, people tend not to buy at first glance, but will come back later. I don’t know if it should make things more attractive for those new visitors, or if they should lean towards reminding people about it after seeing it Hmm. Either way, I have the data, so now I know.

WooCommerce analytics usually has data that you need to visit and review with Google Analytics. You can see individual orders. You can see what the top sellers are and compare product sales over different time periods. All the useful things, and you might be grateful to have all of this in one place.

Again, my favorite part about this is having all this data. It would have been hard to get, but I just clicked a few buttons. So you won’t regret doing things the standard way in WordPress or WooCommerce. Things tend to work!

