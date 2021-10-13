



Posted by Christian Schalk, Defender of Developers

Announcement of Google Forms API

Google is proud to announce the Google Forms API. The Forms API is currently available in a restricted beta, with an open beta expected to continue in the fourth quarter.

Released in 2008, Google Forms makes it easy to create and distribute forms, surveys, and quizzes. Forms are used in a variety of use cases, including business operations, customer management, event planning and logistics, and education.

Bringing automation to Google Forms

The new Google Forms API provides programmatic access to manage forms and act on responses, allowing developers to build strong integrations on forms. The API supports two main use cases:

Use case example

Education automation integration

Integration with learning management system

Generate custom forms / quizzes from question banks

Student tracking with real-time dashboard

Customer management and support

Data analysis and visualization

Google Forms API Features

The API provides the following specific features:

Form Schema and Metadata Creation and Update Create new forms and quizzes Edit existing forms Add questions, point values, correct answers Read form metadata

Read the form content and metadata, including:

Questions and Answer Options Correct Answer Point Value Feedback Form Answer

Read Response Reads a response to a form similar to the following.

Answers to each question Answer submission time Grades and feedback Push notifications

Notification via Cloud PubSub

Subscribe to real-time form updates via Cloud Pub / Sub.

See below for the complete Forms API reference documentation.

Developers.google.com/forms/api/reference/rest

Highlights of early Forms API partners

Zapier, the leading workflow automation platform, leverages the new Google Forms API to provide a better experience for Zapier and Google Workspace users. Today, thousands of companies use Zapier to connect Google Forms to applications over 4k, automating tasks and key workflows.

So far, Zapier has achieved this integration using Google Drive and the Google Sheets API. The dedicated Forms API now provides a more stable, purpose-driven platform.

The most common use case for Zapier and Google Forms integration is to send form submission data to a user-selected app within the Zapier ecosystem each time it is submitted. For example, users can automatically create Google Calendar events for meetings booked via Google Forms.

To do this today, users need to set a “clock” via the Google Drive API in the spreadsheet associated with the Google Forms they want to integrate with Zapier. This implementation works, but puts a lot of pressure on drive endpoints with strict rate limiting.

When changes to Google Sheets are registered by the Drive API, Zapier uses the Sheets API to identify new rows in the spreadsheet associated with the Google Forms and read the required data.

With the new Forms API, Zapier achieves the same functionality via the Pub / Sub notification system, tracks new responses, uses the Forms API to find and read the data it needs, and makes it a third-party app via Zapier. You can send it.

This new implementation provides faster and more reliable automation between Google Forms and more than 4000 apps in Zapier’s app directory.

Education industry innovator Zzish is leveraging the new Google Forms API in Quizalize products to enable educators to personalize the education of all their students.

Zzish uses the Forms API to make it easy for teachers to convert between Google Forms quizzes and Quizalize quizzes. This will allow teachers to search the Quizalize database of 500,000 standards-based quizzes and use them as Google Forms. Teachers can also easily deploy Google Forms as a fun classroom game for Quizalize.

Google Forms API Launch Roadmap

The API will be promoted to open beta in the fourth quarter of 2021, and GA will continue in 2022.

Become a Forms API Early Adopter!

The Forms API is currently in restricted beta. To get started with the API today, we recommend applying here to become an early adopter! We’ll also send you important updates and API improvements for the open beta. Subscribe to the Google Workspace Developer Newsletter to keep all the APIs of your favorite Google apps up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.googleblog.com/2021/10/announcing-google-forms-api_01768004272.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos