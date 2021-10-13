CARTO and Google Cloud Announce Sustainability Partnership to Fight Climate Change





Today, at the 2021 Google CloudNext event, we announced a further partnership with Google Cloud to support an ambitious sustainability program. This will give global organizations a better understanding of the impacts of climate change.

The program brings together not only CARTO, but also major sustainability-focused companies such as Climate Engine Geotab, NGIS, and Planet to deliver critical applications and over 50 petabytes of data. These datasets include satellite imagery, demographics, mobility, and telematics data. This allows both private and public sector Google Cloud customers to engage in sustainability initiatives in a more data-driven way using Google’s BigQuery, Machine Learning (ML), and Earth Engine products. increase. ..

For more information on this announcement, please see Google’s press release.

So how does it work?

BigQuery’s Spatial Extension enhances BigQuery with geospatial data, analytics, and visualizations, leverages data from Google Earth Engine, runs SpatialML on VertexAI, and enriches everything with an open source data visualization library. Allows you to overlay in 2D or 3D. Deck.gl, and Google Maps Platforms Maps JavaScript API.

Our extensive spatial data catalog is also natively available in BigQuery, allowing customers to access preprocessed spatial data to extract, transform, load, and perform complex spatial transformations for analysis. there is no.

All of these can be combined for a wide range of use cases, including disaster analysis, climate resilience analysis, extreme weather monitoring, biodiversity analysis, and deforestation tracking.

The cleanest cloud in the industry

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud, said in a Google announcement:

We use the industry’s cleanest cloud to help our customers reach their sustainability goals through solutions that help them make more data and sustainability-based decisions across the industry. We are working to help you overcome. These partnerships help businesses and governments take action and accelerate sustainability initiatives. We are proud to work with these leaders to support you on your sustainability journey.

CEO Luis Sanz also said:

Geography is the basis of sustainability research, but the industry’s current knowledge of it is very limited. Both public and private organizations need better data and analysis to adapt their processes quickly. Google’s spatial analytics platform combines the power of BigQuery with Google’s best geopartner ecosystem to provide the data, computing scalability, and interoperability needed to tackle the world’s most difficult sustainability issues. Offers.

Why CARTO and Google Cloud?

Together, our solution offers practitioners trying to run cloud-native GIS the best choice-and when it comes to sustainability, our platforms are Greenpeace, Vizzuality, Litterati, Indigo, Reliable by a wide range of organizations such as WWF, Marine, Conservation Institute, World Bank, Sustainable City Institute.

Flo is CARTO’s Chief Marketing Officer, leading demand generation, content, product marketing, and SDR teams to transform the value of location intelligence into existing and future clients for spatial analysis use cases on the platform. Is creating demand. Prior to joining CARTO, he was Global Head of Marketing and Communications for LUCA, a big data unit that is a Telefnica specialist.

