Promote hybrid work between Citrix and Google Cloud





Citrix and Google are doubling their efforts to deliver innovative and unique technologies that enhance IT modernization and remote work. Today, we are excited that Citrix can work with Google Cloud to share some of the ways the market needs to provide the flexible and secure remote work solutions.

Enable DaaS on Citrix and Google Cloud

Moving to the cloud or implementing a brand new DaaS strategy can be scary, but Citrix and Google Cloud can help you at every stage. From purchasing to deploying to managing your hybrid cloud environment, it’s even easier to use Google Cloud to enhance your remote work strategy.

Turnkey fully managed Citrix DaaS on Google Cloud

For organizations looking to extend and protect remote employees without IT responsibility, Citrix and Google are expanding to develop a fully managed and integrated DaaS solution on Google Cloud. We are working closely together as part of the partnership. With just a few clicks, you can provision and deploy virtual apps and desktops to your Google Cloud employees without having to acquire your own Google Cloud subscription or additional IT resources individually. Citrix and Google are also collaboratively developing a new integrated control plane to make monitoring and provisioning users of these desktops easier than ever.

The partnership leverages Google Cloud’s cloud-native services and backbone networks with advanced software-defined networking and edge caching services to deliver the fastest and most consistent experience, transaction simplicity, and high-performance DaaS. To do.

Coming soon: Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service with Google Cloud Control Plane

While working on the development of this fully managed DaaS solution, the first step in this strategic partnership is a Citrix solution with a dedicated management plane on Google Cloud that will be previewed in the coming months. increase. In addition, Google Cloud subscribers will soon be able to purchase Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services using the Google Cloud-based control plane on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Seamless migration to Google Cloud using Citrix

Cloud migration can be a bit bumpy, but Citrix and Google are working to provide a smooth path to success with new activation resources and technology features. Soon, new migration and deployment guides will be available for step-by-step guidance on migrating to Google Cloud using Citrix. Check out the Citrix Tech Zone page for the latest useful resources.

Citrix also continues to extend its Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service capabilities on Google Cloud for a smoother, more integrated experience. Here are some examples of recently released features:

Google Cloud Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) Support: Citrix supports Google CMEK using the MCS Catalog, giving you more control over the keys used to encrypt data in your Google Cloud projects. App Layering Support: The App Layering Appliance (or ELM) can now be deployed to Google Cloud. This supports elastic and user layers. Shielded Virtual Machine Support: Administrators can now provision shielded virtual machines on Google Cloud. This provides a higher level of security against remote attacks, privilege escalation, and malicious insiders. MCS Support for Pausing and Resuming VMs (Preview): Administrators can now use MCS to suspend and resume VMs on Google Cloud. This feature helps organizations reduce costs without sacrificing user experience. Citrix Provisioning Services (PVS) for Google Cloud (coming soon to be previewed): Rapidly provision hundreds or thousands of Google Cloud-hosted VMs from a single shared golden image on demand. Google Cloud Image Portability (Preview): Automatically transform on-premises images for Google Cloud deployments, so IT departments only need to manage a single base image for all of both resource locations.

Of course, if you’re talking about a smooth transition, you can’t forget your network. Citrix SD-WAN instance on Google Cloud supports high availability (HA), high throughput, and pay-as-you-go (PAYG) licenses. Optimize access to all workloads on Google Cloud from both your branch and home office. This integration also allows businesses to leverage Google’s strong backbone network to interconnect different regions and access remote workloads. You can migrate these workloads to Google Cloud and combine them with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops for increased restoring, faster performance, and greater flexibility. learn more.

Enhanced remote work with Citrix and Chrome OS

In addition to the above enhancements, the Citrix Workspace app and Citrix Secure Internet Access can be combined with Chrome OS to give employees more seamless access to all types of applications. This is important for enhanced security features that protect you from Internet threats both inside and outside of Citrix Workspace.

The Citrix and Google Cloud teams have been enthusiastic about innovating and developing collaborative solutions to enhance hybrid cloud and hybrid work, but this is just the beginning. Keep an eye on further development and technology as our partnership grows. Contact us now to find out how to give your team space to succeed with Citrix and Google Cloud technologies.

For Citrix investors

This release contains forward-looking statements prepared in accordance with the Safe Harbor Clauses of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statement for this release is Future Performance. These statements may differ significantly in actual outcomes, including risks associated with global economic impacts and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and revenue perceptions, products and services, and their development and distribution. There are many factors involved. Product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, our key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks, and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information regarding the announcements contained or contained herein in this press release. The development, release, and timing of the features described in our products are at our sole discretion and are subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a promise, promise, or legal obligation to provide material, code, or functionality, but to be trusted or incorporated into a contract when making a purchase decision. I can not do it.

