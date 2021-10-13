



TeamViewer partners with Google Cloud to provide enterprise augmented reality solutions on Google Glass

TeamViewer and Google Cloud have partnered to modernize retail and e-commerce processes by improving store order picking

Tampa Bay, Florida, October 12, 2021 TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitization solutions, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to bring augmented reality (AR) solutions to Google Cloud. bottom. Through this partnership, TeamViewer and Google Cloud are co-developing and co-marketing enterprise AR solutions built on Google Cloud to better meet customer needs. The first co-developed solution, Assisted Order Picking, is a hands-free order picking application that leverages Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses with TeamViewers vision picking software from the Frontline suite, and is an omni-channel fulfillment for grocery stores and retailers. The focus is on improving.

Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud: Especially in today’s pandemics, shopping behavior has changed dramatically, requiring retailers to hire new employees while rethinking the picking and fulfillment process. Retailers are looking for off-the-shelf technologies that can be implemented today to prepare for long-term success in developing new approaches to modern stores.

Retailers and grocery stores are struggling to adapt to omni-channel shopping trends, so we’re happy to introduce this first solution to Google Cloud. Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer, our goal is to provide our customers with a higher level of service and the tools and technologies to streamline our ever-changing business model. As a Google Cloud partner, we are currently developing solutions to improve both the front-end and back-end of retail operations as a first step. In the very near future, we aim to expand our partnership and apply this same technology stack to improve manufacturing, field services, and supply chain processes within other industries.

When you connect to a retailer’s or grocery store’s order processing system to update your inventory in real time, your employees receive the information they need to process their orders within the Google Glass display. This heads-up display feature allows employees to use both hands to find and select the right item, increasing selection by 15-40%. At the same time, it provides retailers with new data insights to meet the growing demand from customers for online purchases and in-store pickup (BOPIS) and same-day delivery options.

The announcement is based on a partnership with Upskill, a pioneer in industrial AR solutions acquired by TeamViewer in March 2021.

For more information on assisted order picking solutions, please visit the URL. Watch this video for an animated explanation of how the solution works.

