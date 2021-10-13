Citrix and Google Cloud teams realize the future of hybrid work





Fort Lauderdale, Florida October 12, 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to provide enterprise customers with a future of hybrid work. The two companies today announced new collaborations, including Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) service on Google Cloud. The service leverages Citrix’s management plane and market-leading HDX protocol to seamlessly deliver virtualized applications and desktops on Google Cloud. Expanding partnerships will give decentralized and hybrid workers secure access to the tools and information they need to engage and be productive, wherever they are.

Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy at Citrix, says companies are no longer struggling to adopt remotework, but how quickly and efficiently they can do so. Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we help our customers accelerate and adopt a hybrid work model with Google Clouds’ new virtual desktop service on a global and secure network.

Under the terms of the extended contract:

Citrix Becomes Google Cloud’s Priority and Strategic Virtual Desktop Service Partner Google Becomes Citrix’s Priority and Strategic Cloud Partner Citrix lays the foundation for cloud services on Google Cloud. This allows for a dedicated Citrix management plane. Stream any application on any endpoint device using a cloud-hosted desktop.

For teams to succeed in a distributed environment, they need easy, fast, and secure access to applications and workspaces from virtually anywhere, said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Google Cloud’s global ecosystem. We are pleased to partner with Citrix to help organizations support remote work over the long term with low-latency, reliable access to desktops and applications across all types of devices, endpoints, and work environments. increase.

This announcement builds on a long-standing close collaboration between Citrix and Google Cloud. And customers like Telecom Italia are ready to take advantage of it.

Telecom Italia (TIM) is keen to identify the most advanced solutions available on the market to further improve its service. Mauro Maccagnani, Head of Digital Enterprise Solutions at Telecom Italia, said: Very easy.

Click here to learn more about the Citrix-Google partnership and the value it brings to your organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citrix.com/news/announcements/oct-2021/citrix-google-cloud-team-deliver-future-hybrid-work.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos