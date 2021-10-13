Bowers & Wilkins Updates Iconic Zeppelin Speakers with Alexa and AirPlay 2





Bowers & Wilkins has announced a new Zeppelin speaker that updates its eye-catching design with the latest connectivity and smartness. The new speakers support wireless standards such as Qualcomms AptX Adaptive and Apples AirPlay 2, and also include Alexa for voice control of music. The new Zeppelin is available today in light or dark gray and is priced at $ 799/699/6799.

The original Zeppelin was one of the most iconic iPod docks available when it was launched in 2007, and has been updated several times over the years as the way we listen to music has changed. While Zeppelin Air in the 2011s added support for the Apples AirPlay standard in addition to the existing 30-pin dock, the 2015 Zeppelin Wireless has fully docked to focus on wireless connectivity using standards such as AptX Bluetooth and Spotify Connect. Removed (but wired option).

There is no wired input for music sources. Image: Bowers & Wilkins

However, with the new 2021 Zeppelin, B & W is now completely wireless. There’s a power socket and a USB-C port on the back, but the latter is just for service, not for connecting music sources. Instead, Zeppelin is a complete wireless standard, including B & W’s own music app that provides support for streaming services such as AAC, SBC, AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs (excluding AptX Lossless), AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Deezer and more. Supports suites. Qobuz, and Tidal. Chromecast support is not built-in. You also cannot use the Google Assistant with Alexa.

If you want to use Zeppelin as part of your multi-room setup, B & W says it plans to add support early next year. With the release of this feature, users will be able to pair multiple Zeppelins with existing B & W lines of connected formation speakers. Or, if you’re using iOS, you should be able to achieve a similar setup thanks to Zeppelins support for AirPlay 2. Don’t expect two Zeppelins to be paired as a stereo pair. According to B & W, the multi-room feature is designed to provide stereo sound per zeppelin.

Two tweeters, two midrange drivers, and a subwoofer. Image: Bowers & Wilkins

Internally, the new Zeppelin has a pair of 1-inch tweeters, two 3.5-inch midrange drivers, and a 6-inch subwoofer with a total of 240W amplification. It doesn’t have a remote control like the previous Zeppelins, but it has a set of physical playback controls on the back of the speaker (although it doesn’t have Alexa’s physical off switch).

In the days of the iPod dock, Zeppelin was one of the most desirable all-in-one speakers on the market. However, since then, multi-room audio and smart speakers have taken over, so Bowers & Wilkins feels like they’ve lost to Sonos and Amazon. With the new Zeppelin, I’m sure the company wants to reverse that trend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/13/22722494/bowers-and-wilkins-zeppelin-alexa-airplay-2-speaker-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos