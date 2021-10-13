



Google announces cybersecurity action team to support security transformation in public and private sector organizations

The new group will provide strategic advisory services, trust and compliance support, customer and solution engineering, and incident response capabilities.

Sunnyvale, CA, October 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, Google announced the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. The Google Cybersecurity Action Team is one of the world’s leading security advisory teams with company-wide experts and the sole mission to support the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, enterprises and small businesses. Will be.

To fulfill this mission, the Google Cybersecurity Action Team offers:

Strategic advisory services on your security strategy, including transformation workshops and educational content. This feature advises customers on the structure of digital security transformation and provides program management and professional service support. Trust and compliance services that map our global compliance certifications to industry management frameworks can simplify your compliance journey. Security customer and solution engineering that provides proven blueprints and architectures for deploying Google Cloud products and services securely and in accordance with regulatory requirements, as well as comprehensive solutions such as autonomous security operations and cyber resilience. Threat intelligence and incident response services. This includes threat briefings, preparedness drills, incident support, and rapid response engagement to stay on top of the evolving security environment.

The team’s vision is to educate customers through a cycle of security transformation, from the initial transformation roadmap and implementation to strengthening cyber resilience readiness for potential events and incidents and designing new solutions as requirements change. Is to guide. This effort begins within Google Cloud in close partnerships with organizations of all sizes and evolves to provide Google security to more organizations as it progresses.

“Cybersecurity is at the top of the agenda of all executives and boards, given that software supply chain exploits, ransomware, and other attacks are becoming more prominent. Today, every industry. To address these unprecedented security challenges facing organizations in Google, the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. ” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “The Google Cybersecurity Action Team is part of our ongoing commitment to be the best partner for corporate and government customers in the process of security transformation.”

Recent attacks such as USAID, Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds have all changed the need for threat protection. In August, Google will invest $ 10 billion over the next five years to expand its zero trust program, protect software supply chain frameworks, strengthen open source security, strengthen digital security skills for American workers, and more. Has been strengthened. The Google Security Action team is one of these efforts.

“The Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently established the Joint Cyber ​​Defense Collaborative (JCDC). This initiative integrates government and private sector entities to maliciously attack critical national infrastructure. We will prevent certain cyber activities and strengthen our response efforts, “said CISA. Director Jen Eastary. “It’s great that big companies like Google Cloud aim to support cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes through cybersecurity action teams. As part of JCDC and other initiatives, Google Cloud and other technologies We look forward to partnering with companies. In this important endeavor. “

“Google Cloud is an important partner in the BBVA security journey and helps protect your sensitive and proprietary data with modern frameworks such as Zero Trust and default protected products such as Google Workspace.” Said Alvaro Garrido, Chief Security Officer of. BBVA. “We look forward to the strategic services and guidance provided by the Google Cybersecurity Action Team as we continue to transform security.”

Under the Google Security Action Team, Google Cloud provides a full spectrum of security and customer engineering solutions to help organizations address their business and security challenges. These include existing Autonomic Security Operations that help businesses transform their organizations’ security operations centers (SOCs) and Web App and API Protection that provide customers with comprehensive solutions to protect against the latest Internet threats. Built on the product.

Today, Google Cloud announces a new security and restoring framework that provides customers with a comprehensive security management program that uses cloud technology to align with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework. In addition, Google has announced a new WorkSafer product designed to enable organizations, their employees, and partners to collaborate and communicate securely and privately in today’s hybrid work environment. It uniquely integrates Google Workspace’s cloud-native zero trust solution with industry-leading solutions across Google and its cybersecurity partners CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.

Phil Venables, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of Google Cloud and founder of the Google Cybersecurity Action Team, said: “A comprehensive suite of security solutions delivered through our platform and amplified by the Google Cybersecurity Action Team to protect organizations from harmful cyberevents with industry frameworks and standards-based capabilities. It will help. “

For more information on the Google Security Action Team, please visit our website.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We offer enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, all in the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

