Destiny 2 Haunted Sector Guide





Want to know more about Destiny 2’s Haunted Sector? Finally, the Lost Festival will be held again, but this year it’s a little different. Sure, we still have the creepy masks, themed sparrows, and candies to collect, but did you know that this year we have dinosaur armor? Guardians, you voted for it, and it will be able to collect everything throughout this year’s event. The Lost Festival runs from October 12th to November 2nd, so let’s see how to get started.

What is Destiny 2’s Haunted Sector?

As always, you’ll need to escape the Cosmodrome to access tower and endgame activities. Once that’s done, access and start the event NPC Eva Levante. She explains how this year’s activities work and offers you prizes and rewards throughout the event. After completing the first quest, you will have access to new activities via the tower’s destination map or the mission totem next to Eva.

Speaking of activities, instead of going through the Haunted Forest, we’re heading to the Haunted Sector this year. These limited-time lost sectors feature weird new enemies like those of the headless, who have a shining pumpkin as their head. They explode with loot, so it’s worth hunting. There are also strange creatures that are an eerie combination of Exo and Vex. You need to look for this to find the Guardian looking for Ghost in Nessus. Overall, these three new activities will keep you busy in the coming weeks.

If you don’t have a mask from a previous festival, you can buy one from Eva for 100 Glimmer each. My favorite is a goose-like honk moon mask because geese are absolutely scary creatures. Did you know that they can sit on a tree and hit you?

Anyway, I have the Tanix, the Darkness Pyramid, and the Elamis Mask to collect, but at an old school like me, I can run around like a cryptork for three weeks. Remember: You must equip the Haunted Sector with a mask to get the reward.

(Image credit: Bungie) Celebration of lost rewards

Get into business and talk about rewards. There’s a regular candy and mystery love bag with an assortment of loot, and the Bratec Werewolf and Horror Story guns are back. Alongside the Dino Armor remember, there is also a Jurassic Green Pulse rifle with a unique quest. This is a horrifying retaliation for Lincoln Green’s Kinetic Pulse Rifle, which isn’t too creepy, but cool. There are also headless horsepower exotic sparrows covered with cobwebsyay! Also collect the night bump emblems.

There are also forgotten tradition books that can be collected through the Lost Festival. Collect spectrum pages from the Haunted Sector. Defeating the headless sector will bring you to the manifest page. You can also get the manifest page from the chest at the end of the Haunted Sector. You can then use these manifest pages to purchase lore from the Book of the Forgotten.

