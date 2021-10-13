Fallout 3 removes Windows requirements games after 13 years





Illustration: Craig Mullins

Games For Windows – Some readers may not even know what Live is, but for those of us who survived it, we remember how pointless it was and how broken it was.

Launched in 2007, it was the first attempt to bridge the gap between Xbox Live console players and console players playing on PCs. This makes perfect sense for games like Shadowrun and Halo 2, but it doesn’t make much sense for epic single-player adventures like Fallout 3.

For most people, forcing the game to launch and run through Microsoft’s Junky Launcher / Platform was just a pain in the ass, but for me it broke the game. I can’t remember the details (this was a long time ago!), But the copy of Fallout 3 always tried to play because I ran into a bug related to Games for Windows – Live, not the game itself, game identification. At that point, it just crashes.

The number of times the game was uninstalled and reinstalled didn’t matter. I had no problem doing this on my new computer. I had a problem with my GFW account itself and couldn’t exceed about 1/4 of Fallout 3.

(Don’t troubleshoot this retroactively for me, I’ve found a way to continue my life in the 10 years since then!)

Not ideal! Thankfully, my 2008 drama is no longer a 2021 concern, and the latest update to Fallout 3: Game of the Year on Steam completely removes the entire Games For Windows-Live requirement from the game. increase.

The change log for update 1.7.0.4 says:

Fallout 3: Games of the Year Edition has been updated to no longer install Games for Windows-Live dependencies. If Fallout 3 was previously installed on Steam, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the title.

Games for Windows – Live is no longer needed in the title and will be released.

Games for Windows – Live hasn’t really become popular and has virtually died by 2013-14 as Microsoft began working on improvements that would lead to the very good Xbox shopfront and multiplayer integration that Microsoft enjoys today. ..

