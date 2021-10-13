Fujifilm launches wide format version of Instax Link mobile printer





Fujifilm has announced a new mobile printer that uses the larger Instax Wide format film. The Instax Link Wide smartphone printer is a similar idea to the existing Instax Mini Link. Connect your phone via Bluetooth and use the app to edit and print your own Polaroid-style snapshots from your camera roll.

The Instax Wide film is much larger than the Instax Mini and is the size of two credit cards side by side. This means that Link Wide printouts may not be as easy to carry in your wallet as Instax Mini photos, but they should be easier to see and use for other purposes.

The Link Wide printer is also compatible with last year’s Fujifilms X-S10 mirrorless camera, allowing you to print directly without a phone. Of course, you can print photos taken with other cameras by uploading them to your mobile phone and then uploading them to the Instax Link app.

Instax Link offers a wide range of rich and natural color modes.

According to Fujifilm, the Link Wide printer should be suitable for about 100 Instax prints on battery charge. There are two print modes, rich and natural, with a choice of bright and immersive, or highly saturated classic color output. You can also crop and add text and edit the image in the app.

Fujifilm plans to release the Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer at the end of this month for $ 149.95. The company is also introducing a new black border variation for Instax Wide film. It sells in 10 packs for $ 21.99.

