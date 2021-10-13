Apple cuts iPhone 13 production in supply chain crisis: Report-National





Bloomberg News quoted people familiar with the matter on Tuesday, reporting that Apple Inc is likely to cut production of the iPhone 13 by as much as 10 million due to a global chip shortage.

According to Bloomberg, the company was expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models by the end of this year. According to the report, Apple told manufacturers that chip suppliers such as Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components, resulting in fewer units.

Apple’s share fell 1.2% in overtime trading, while Texas Instruments and Broadcom both fell by about 1%.

Apple declined to comment. Broadcom and Texas Instruments did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Read more: Apple releases important software patches to fix security vulnerabilities

The story continues under the ad

In July, Apple predicted a slowdown in revenue growth and said a shortage of chips, which began to hurt its ability to sell Macs and iPads, would also weigh on iPhone production. Texas Instruments also softened its earnings outlook for the month, suggesting concerns about the remaining chip supply this year.

Chip crunches have put immense pressure on industries ranging from automobiles to electronics, and many automakers have temporarily stopped production.

With huge purchasing power and long-term supply contracts with chip vendors, Apple has survived the supply crisis more than many other companies. Some analysts predict that the iPhone 13 model, released in September, will have a good sales year as consumers are considering upgrading. A device for 5G networks.

2:55 Consumer problem: Global semiconductor chip shortage hits the automobile industry more than expected Consumer problem: Global semiconductor chip shortage hits the automobile industry more than expected September 20, 2021

Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said Apple’s reported cuts in production are part of the normal launch process for iPhone makers, overordering devices in preparation for the first customer surge and revealing sales trends. He said it could reduce orders as it goes.

The story continues under the ad

According to Fieldhack, iPhone 13 sales are healthy and appear to be higher than last year’s iPhone 12, and Counterpoint hasn’t changed its fourth-quarter iPhone 13 sales estimate from 85 million to 90 million. ..

(Report by Chavi Mehta in Bangalore and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, edited by Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8262073/apple-iphone-13-production-chip-shortage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos