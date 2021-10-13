Monster Hunter Rise (for PC) Preview





At the recent Tokyo Game Show, developer Capcom revealed that PC gamers will finally get a great Monster Hunter Rise on January 12, 2022. To stimulate everyone’s appetite, Capcom is Rise’s flagship monster, the Barbaric Magna Maro, some other fan’s favorite beast, and some tutorial missions. Capcom provided PCMag with early access to the demo.

Similar to the Nintendo Switch demo released earlier this year, this PC demo offers a carefully selected set of armor and weapons, as well as a limited number of monsters. That said, there’s enough content to get a solid feel for what Rise is offering next year. Featuring enhanced mobility and a wealth of new attacks, this upcoming $ 59.99 PC game offers many fresh tactics for Monster Hunter World fans to learn and enjoy.

New world, new tricks

Wire bugs are the latest and most influential change to Monster Hunter Meta. The wire bug acts as a Spider-Man style grappling hook, breaking out of danger and jumping into the air to launch amazing attacks. Alternatively, if you get a huge blow, they can simply bring you back to your feet. Wirebugs works with a short cooldown and starts demonstrating on two charges. Wirebug’s dash cannot be easily exploited as the bug takes about 5 seconds to get out of the cooldown. Still, cunning hunters can get amazing utility from them.

You can find additional wire bugs scattered throughout the map, which temporarily increase the number of wire bug dashes you can run. The rise has an impressive verticality. Much more so than what is visible. Wire bugs are the key to accessing these higher heights, along with Hunter’s new wall running and vaulting techniques. You can parkour through the mountains and run through walls, which was just background detail in previous games. Rise packs these alcove and summits into a unique and unique life to help you hunt.

Rise maintains a streamlined system of Monster Hunter World, including faster resource collection and easier monster tracking. The map zones are significantly wider and larger than those in the world, giving the game a classic Monster Hunter feel. However, the zone is still full of sights to see and valuables to take away. Beyond just ores and fish, the world of Rise is a host of vast ecology of collectible and unique life that helps fight.

For example, you can throw a toad that is harmful to a monster to debilitate it. Gem-like spiritbirds are scattered around the zone, giving you an offensive and defensive boost that lasts to health, stamina, and the end of the hunt. Gives the action a feeling of power-up like an arcade. While some of these effects and useful creatures exist in the world, Rise greatly expands their capabilities and usefulness, and it is worth using them all during challenging hunting.

Of course, hunting is not complete without pet companions. The classic cat hunter, Pariko, fights on your side and provides support as needed. New to Rise are the light canines that act as aggressive assists, the Palamute, and the agile mounts that give hunters great mobility.

Bust Up Beasties

Wirebugs’ enhanced maneuverability allows you to effectively perform jumping attacks with all weapons. However, Wirebugs is also used in Rise’s new Silkbind Attack. With these skills, you can use Wirebugs to intensify your attacks or propel them in new ways. For example, Reims has a silk bind attack called Twin Vine, which connects to the target monster with silk. Placing this tether allows you to stand up towards the monster from a distance, allowing you to close a safe and powerful gap. The Charge Blade gets a Silkbind called Peak Performance. This secures the shield to the ground with silk. It strengthens your defenses and quickly attacks your special gauge when the attack is successfully blocked. With 14 different weapons and numerous Silkbind Attacks, the Rise demo has many tools to explore. The full game has many abilities that can be acquired and customized before each hunt, in addition to the abilities that exist in this demo.

Monster Hunter 4 and World mounting mechanics have been replaced by Wyvern Riding. Silk bind attacks weaken monsters and leave them prone in the same way that jump attacks did in previous games. However, when asked to mount, the system changes radically. A hunter jumps on the monster’s back, and a wire bug ties up his limbs, allowing him to manipulate the monster like a doll for a while, or as long as the beast has stamina. You can hit the wall to dazzle, but you can also use this system to fight other monsters on the field. Rise incorporates a world turf war system in which rival monsters roam and invade each other’s territory, inciting battles. With the new Wyvern Riding System, you can take advantage of these monster-manipulating rivals to compete against your quarry.

Can your PC run Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise looks great on the Nintendo Switch and takes advantage of Capcom’s RE engine to bring the colorful fantasy world to life. The 30 frames / second limit and low display resolution were a great compromise given the ability to play games on the go. Still, if you’re used to playing Monster Hunter World on your PC, Rise on the Switch was a visual downgrade. Fortunately, this is no longer the case. The Steam demo includes various visual options such as resolution settings, aspect ratio adjustments, display frequency, frame rate caps, and Vsync. The visual changes are immediately noticeable and are improved over the Switch game.

To play Monster Hunter Rise on your PC, Capcom has at least an AMD FX-6100 or i3-4130 CPU, an AMD Radeon RX550 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, 23 GB of storage space, and a 64-bit Windows 10 operating system. According to Capcom, these specifications should be able to run games at 1080p resolution and 30fps at low settings, but this is subject to change. However, Capcom recommends playing Rise on an AMD FX-8300 or Intel i5-4460 CPU, or a gaming PC with an AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. This will allow the rig to run Rise at 1080p / 30fps on average, but this is subject to change as well.

On desktop game computers with AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, Monster Hunter Rise moved well beyond 100fps at 1080p resolution. The noticeable frame rate drop occurred only in cutscenes at 30fps.

Fresh, flashy, and improved

Monster Hunter Rise offers all the great action that Monster Hunter World fans expect, but adds many improvements that make the experience amazingly fresh and engaging. With visual enhancements to the Steam version and all post-release support included in the package to extend the life of the game, Rise has been shaped to be a great addition to the Steam gamer’s catalog. I am. Look for the PC debut of Monster Hunter Rise on January 12, 2022.

For more information on Steam game reviews and previews, please visit the Steam Curator page on PCMag. Also, visit PCMag’s pop-off YouTube channel for more information on video games.

Monster Hunter Rise (for PC)

Strong Points

New, versatile mobility expands combat and exploration

Significantly improved visuals and performance over the Nintendo Switch version

Unique Japanese aesthetics and world design set it apart from previous entries.

Conclusion

Monster Hunter Rise blends the best elements of previous series entries to provide a streamlined, action-packed, monster killing experience.

