Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls: Classic Updates with New Features





Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

Nintendo

At this point in Pokemon’s 25-year history, there were about the same number of remakes as in the mainline game, but the latest pair, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch, are a little different. Rather than rethinking the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl version, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearls are a loyal recreation, down to chibi-like visuals and overhead perspectives. Despite this conservative approach, Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls also introduce a number of improvements that help make the 15-year-old game more tasty for modern viewers.

Nintendo recently offered a fresh hands-off look for Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls prior to their launch next month. While the core experience is true to the original, Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls incorporate many quality of life improvements from the latest in the series and polish many of the rough edges inherent in older titles.

This includes organizing Pokemon. As with Pokemon Swords and Shields, you can now access the Pokemon Storage Box directly from the menu, so you don’t have to return your hooves to the Pokemon Center every time you switch teams. Similarly, Exp. Sharing is enabled here from the beginning. This means that all Pokemon in the party will gain experience from combat, even if they are not actively participating (although the participating Pokemon will be given more sharing). Purists may be dissatisfied with this particular change, but it helps reduce the need for leveling and improve the overall pace of the game.

Brilliant diamonds and shining pearls mimic the visual style of the original game.

Nintendo

Perhaps the most significant improvement in quality of life is associated with hidden movements. In past Pokemon games, players had to teach Pokemon these techniques and use them to overcome certain environmental obstacles, and needed them to advance their adventures. These techniques were generally not very useful in combat, so most players usually find it cumbersome to load and use all hidden moves into one or two Pokemon that they get from storage only when needed. became.

Brilliant diamonds and shining pearls introduce clever workarounds. In the remake, Hidden Moves is associated with the app for Poketch. This is a handy smartwatch-like device that you will receive early in your adventure. With this app you can summon wild Pokemon to perform hidden moves so you don’t have to sacrifice your Pokemon’s move slots to use these techniques. This is a welcome change to make it easier to move around the world.

The type of statue placed on the secret base affects the type of Pokemon displayed on the Pokemon Hideaway in the Grand Underground.

Nintendo

Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls also add some unique decoration to the experience in the Grand Underground, a vast network of tunnels beneath the surface of the Sinnoh region. Similar to the original Diamond and Pearl game, here you can unearth secret bases and dig walls to find treasures. But this time around, there’s also a new area in the Grand Underground called Pokemon Hideaway. Unlike the world where wild Pokemon are found exactly through random encounters, Pokemon wander visibly in these hideouts, so you can choose what you want to fight. In addition, Pokemon statues mined from the Grand Underground have special effects when placed in a secret base, affecting the type of Pokemon displayed in Hideaways. Useful if you are looking for a particular type of monster.

Thanks to these quality of life adjustments, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company seem to be in a delicate balance with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Pearl. Make it accessible to new and young players while appealing to fans of the original game. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 19th. As an early purchase bonus, anyone who gets a copy of any of the titles before February 21, 2022 is entitled to a free Manafi Egg.

