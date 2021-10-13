AMD CPU performance worsens with the first update of Windows 11s





AMD warned last week that the chip was experiencing Windows 11 performance issues, but Microsoft reportedly made the issue worse with the first update of the new operating system. TechPowerUp reports that after the Windows 11 update was released yesterday, the latency was significantly longer and performance was reduced.

AMD and Microsoft have found two issues with Windows 11 on Ryzen processors. Windows 11 triples the latency of the L3 cache, which can reduce performance by up to 15% in certain games. The second issue affects AMD’s preferred core technology, which shifts threads to the fastest core on the processor. AMD states that this second bug can affect the performance of CPU-dependent tasks.

The first Windows 11 update arrived yesterday

TechPowerUp measured the L3 cache latency of the Ryzen 7 2700X at around 10ns, and Windows 11 increased this to 17ns. According to TechPowerUp, this was exacerbated by the October 12 patch Tuesday update, which increased latency to 31.9ns. This is a big leap and the exact type of problem AMD warned.

However, patches for both Ryzen issues will be released by the end of the month. There are rumors that the L3 cache issue is likely to be addressed by Microsoft next week, suggesting October 19th for the patch. Recommended core patches are addressed by the AMD driver. AMD drivers will be available later this month and we hope they will be available on Windows Update as soon as they are released.

It’s still surprising to see Windows 11 include these issues, especially if Microsoft has limited the number of processors supported by this new operating system. Bugs always occur in new OS releases, but such obvious performance impacts on major CPUs should have been discovered during months of public beta testing. In any case, checking this will be fixed soon, so anyone suffering from poor performance will not have to wait for the patch.

