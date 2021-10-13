How to Speed ​​Up the Lost Farm Destiny 2s Festival





Destiny 2

Bungee

Three years after the Destiny 2s Festival of the Lost is back, another core activity is finally underway. Haunted Forest has been replaced by Haunted Lost Sector. Haunted Lost Sector is an eerie version of some existing Lost Sectors, now with glowing holograms, glint narration, and new mechanics.

The Festival of the Lost, which will be held over the last few weeks, has several main goals.

Get Godroll Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle Unlock All Pages of Forgotten Book Get rewards from all masks and shaders and wins

And how to do all this is pretty trivial. Perform activities, get pages, run Haunted Lost Sectors, transform pages, get candies.

But what if you want to do this efficiently? That’s another story, and there’s a few things you need to know about both Haunted Lost Sector and Page Farming.

Destiny 2

Bungee

Lost sector of ghosts

So the trick here is to stand in the zone that creates the headless one boss knights you need to kill.They have special mechanisms like triple barriers and wizard fog, and have a decent amount of health.

I recommend a sword as they spawn over you to kill them quickly. A relentless whirlwind is a play, as it requires ammo and damage. Another heavy one is the 1K voice with the particle repeater turned on due to heavy damage. Rockets are not recommended unless you want to keep blasting in these tight spaces. For secondary, it’s time to use Particle Repeater to disable fusion, especially if you’re using a shotgun, or especially the Cartesian coordinate Vorpal.

It has a little more mechanics than it looks. Because of the countdown timer, you really need to be aware of the multiple zones you spawn. If you don’t spawn additional headless stuff in time, those zones will disappear and you won’t get the maximum number of bosses to spawn, so the page will be transformed.

This also applies to the boss phase. Killing additional headless stuff here will convert more pages, even if you don’t have to kill them to end the activity. I think the final maximum for each lost sector is that 15 bosses will be killed and the page will be transformed. If you kill 9 or 10 too fast before the last boss, you’ll have to sit down and wait for the timer to expire. The enemy will eventually stop the spawn. That strange, but no, activity isn’t broken.

Destiny 2

Bungee

Page agriculture

There are several quick page farming methods that are more efficient than accessing Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists.

Public Events Heroic public events provide two or three pages, so if you need a certain amount of versatility, run through EDZ or Nessus when an event occurs and burns the event to get the page. You can go around. Some events are clearly superior to other events (Glimmer Drill) in terms of the time it takes to complete them (ether harvest).

WrathbornHunts There are two ways to do this. Groups allow you to repeatedly farm 5 pages of boss checkpoints every 45 seconds. For solos, you can choose the simple one (Dreaming City Wizard) and reset the lure charge as soon as you spawn to continue farming quickly and indefinitely. Fallout has a video showing how to do this.

Damaged Erase: Tartarus You can go back to last season for Tartarus’ speedrun. If you do this correctly, you’ll be able to clear it in just over 3 minutes and get a run of 5 pages and 300 candies. To do this efficiently, you need to know how to do a jump skip.

Lake of Shadows This week at nightfall, you can speed up the Adept version in about 3 minutes with a group of lots of pages and candy. This only works this week as Nightfall switches. You need a team that knows what you’re doing to be super efficient.

Because of my money, I mainly hold public events, mainly because I can’t do the exact same activity over and over again in a row. But the other methods are probably better overall. I think the page limit is 75, so if you start the conversion before you reach the limit, the page will be wasted. And since everything that gets you a page gets you candy, I’m not sure if it’s worth creating a separate farm for that.

Last note:

Ascendant lens

If you receive a reward for completing last year’s festival content Ascendant Lens, you can turn it into Marasov in her room. She provides 21 pages, 3 Jurassic Green Rolls and 1 Prism for your troubles. A neat little bonus.

