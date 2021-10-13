Acer Launches Predator Orion Desktop, 4K Gaming Projector, Gaming Desk





Acer has launched the Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktop, two Predator 4K gaming projectors, and a Predator gaming desk. The launch was part of the fall lineup announced today by a Taiwanese hardware maker.

Check carefully to see if you can get a gaming PC upgrade cycle this fall as Microsoft launches its new Windows 11 operating system.

The Predator Orion 7000 Series Desktops (PO7-640) feature the new 12th Generation Intel Core Central Processing Unit (CPU), which can be overclocked when combined with machine liquid cooling. Upgradeable PCs can have up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Series Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and up to 64GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

The EMI-compliant chassis features clear tempered glass side panels that allow the two 5.5-inch Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans and the third 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade 2.0 rear fan to be illuminated in a variety of colors. .. The Orion 7000s case has an opening at the top that allows the user to replace this 4.7-inch fan with a 9.45-inch fan. In addition, integrated PredatorSense software gives gamers control over ARBG lighting, fan speed, and overclocking.

Beyond aesthetics, the machine features thermal management with the three fans mentioned above, in addition to the AIO liquid CPU cooler and advanced airflow management to effectively cool the system components. The thin, curved blades of the FrostBlade fan are designed to smoothly increase airflow and dissipate heat quickly without creating eddy.

In addition, the fan’s wear resistance and fully sealed rifle bearings prevent lubricant leaks and dust ingress to maintain stability and extend the life of your computer.

Intel Killer 2.5G LAN gives gamers a competitive edge by detecting and prioritizing game traffic over other network traffic, making online gaming and streaming media connections smoother and faster. It also features Intel WiFi 6E (AX211) and 22 MU-MIMO technology to provide a fast and secure wireless connection.

Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 Gaming Projectors

Image credit: Acer

The Predator GD711 is a smart 4K LED game projector compatible with both console and PC gaming systems. The projector also has a built-in app market that gives users access to a variety of streaming services. The Predator GD711 has a wide color gamut equivalent to 125% of Rec’s area ratio. The 709 covers most of the color space within the color range, as well as important areas outside the color range, providing gamers with an impressive level of saturation. It features 4,000 LED lumen brightness, high dynamic contrast and HDR10 performance.

The projector contains several modes that the user can switch to according to their mood. Standard mode provides 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution for crisp movies and videos, and two game modes are for bright and dark scenes, optimized for the aesthetics of the game you are playing. Select the frame settings that have been made. The Predator GD711 projects images in variable refresh rate modes of 1080p @ 120 Hz for consoles and up to 1080p @ 240 Hz for PCs, providing smooth performance even in the busiest scenes.

The Predator GD711 has a slow ratio of 1.22. This means that it supports a wide range of slow sizes. Acers’ recommendation is a 100-inch screen thrown from 8.85 feet. It also comes with a 10 watt speaker and a remote control with antibacterial coating on the surface and buttons. Connection options include two HDMI 2.0 ports for PC and console, audio output for additional speakers, and three USB Type A ports.

For users who prefer lamp-based projectors, the Predator GM712 is available in 4K resolution and a brightness of 3,600 ANSI lumens.

Predator Gaming Desk

Image credit: Acer

The large 55-inch Predator gaming desk (PGD110) provides ample space for your gaming system, monitors, accessories and more. Gamers can choose from two surfaces. One is coated with easy-care carbon fiber or the other is covered with a custom-designed Predator mouse pad.

With plenty of storage space, the Predator Gaming Desk comes with a rack for storing gamepads and cartridges, a headphone hook, a cup holder, and a rear-mounted tray for the AC adapter. It also features a headset cradle to save desk space, a cup holder to prevent spills, and cable management cutouts on both sides of the desk to keep cables organized and out of the way.

The desk can hold up to 264 pounds.

Price and stock status

The Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) will be available in North America in the second quarter of 2022. Starting at € 2,200 for EMEA in the first quarter of 2022. And in China, it will start from 20,000 yuan in the first quarter of 2022.

The GD711 projector (GD711) will be available in December at EMEA starting at € 1,500. And from 12,000 yuan in China in November.

The Predator GM712 Projector (GM712) will be available in January 2022 at EMEA starting at € 1,400. And from RMB 11,000 in China in November.

The Gaming Desk (PGD110) will be available in Europe from € 230 in December.

