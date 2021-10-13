Astropad’s Luna Display ships with (finally) Windows support – TechCrunch





Astropad’s Luna Display is a great product that allows you to use your iPad as a second display. Originally launched exclusively for the Mac, Apple launched a competing product, putting the company at risk for a couple of years. It is now available on Windows machines and has completed the Astropad pivot to multi-platform products.

It’s a conservative expression of the century that the company struggled to bring its products to market. We have followed the company and its products on a long and difficult route. The company initially launched the product about five years ago and added wireless modules in 2018 to get rid of the annoying wiring. When Apple launched Sidecar in 2019, the rapid rise to stardom soared, Luna’s products became virtually meaningless, and the company was in jeopardy.

Because of its honor, the company and its founders are good at maintaining transparency throughout their offerings. When Apple beat it with its own game, the founders continued to illuminate, and a year ago, instead focused on developing Windows products and driving product development with the $ 400,000 Kickstarter project. Announced.

As part of the Kickstarter project, Astropad initially promised to launch in May 2021, but as the world of product development progressed, the company and its 6,000 Kickstarter backers dealt with many delays along the way. .. After a long time, the Windows product has finally arrived with version 5.0 of Luna Display. At least on paper, this product looks promising. The Luna dongle connects to and communicates with your Mac or Windows operating system, unlocking iPad support for gestures, Apple Pencil, and the use of external keyboards. The company claims a delay of only 16 milliseconds. It’s not as good as Apple claims 9ms latency for Sidecar products, but it’s fast enough for most use cases that don’t require real-time input. So don’t expect to do rugged design work or games on your display. However, viewing Chrome tabs and Word documents works fine.

The company claims that customers are seeking Windows support and have received a total of 8,000 pre-orders. Undoubtedly, its patience and loyal followers will be pleased to finally get the mitt for the product they have been waiting for.

The solution has several different modes of operation, such as using the iPad as the secondary display, using another Mac (including older devices) as the secondary display, and running the product in “headless mode”. Is supported. In this configuration, you can use your Mac or PC as the primary display for your desktop Mac (such as your Mac Mini or Mac Pro).

Astropad relied on the Rust programming language to build software stacks that power the solution. For fans of such things, the company’s CEO, Matt Ronge, provided interesting details about the pros and cons of building a low-latency solution using a relatively new language.

“Rust gives us a high-performance, portable platform that’s easy to run on Mac, iOS, Linux, Android, and Windows,” Ronge says. “This not only significantly expands the potential market size, but also offers many interesting new uses for LIQUID technology that can be fully pursued on Rust-based platforms.”

Luna Display costs $ 129 and is available today directly from Astropad on both Mac and Windows using a USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, or HDMI connection.

