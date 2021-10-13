Using the end walker in action, FFXIV is the most beautiful extension ever





Just looking at this screenshot of my character on Thavnair makes me chill. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I recently had the opportunity to explore new lands, jobs and dungeons when the expanded version of FINAL FANTASY XIV Endwalker was released on November 23rd. I flew through the miserable ruins of Galemaldo and strolled through the quiet streets of the academic city of Old. I was amazed at the colorful sights and sounds of Charlayan and the Tavnea region. I tried a new reaper and sage job. I teamed up with three journalists to expand the Tower of Zott Dungeon. My main point is that a) I hate MMO previews and b) this extension will be very spectacular.

Step-by-step previews aren’t a great way to get your first taste of the enthusiastically expected expansion packs in the world’s most popular subscription-based MMOs. In a pre-recorded pre-preview presentation by game producer Naoki Yoshida (Naoki Yoshida), FINAL FANTASY XIV was said to have recently surpassed 24 million paying subscribers. Id experienced this new content quite a bit as one of the 24 million launch dates, exploring new lands in the sequence that the developers intended. Instead, my fellow writers and I were treated to small slices of endwalkers, which are cross-sections of content.

The preview was run through a remote application that streams gameplay over the internet, rather than connecting directly to the game server. If some of the footage shared in this article is cut off, that’s why.

We sneaked into the city covered in darkness. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The preview began in Old Charlayan, a city of scholars on an island north of the continent of Eorzean. Its tranquility is made of white stone with gold edging and is full of libraries and other knowledge storage areas. The music in the city is very cute and mellow, especially at night, and I just want to curl up and take a nap. I recorded a little taste, so please check it out.

Old Sharlayan is where our mini-adventure began. Each participant was given a character in which all job classes in the game reached the new level 90 limit. This includes two new classes, Healing Sage and Damage Deal Reaper. It may sound like a FINAL FANTASY XIV player’s dream character, but it’s actually quite confusing and a bit frustrating.

It’s confusing, but it’s fun! Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Imagine transforming into a brand new, never-played job class and facing three rows of completely unfamiliar skill icons. After moving into town, the first thing I did was to teleport to the island nation of Tavnea and test my combat skills with what’s called Bujanga. Fortunately, it was level 85 to level 90 for me, and my Void Avatar buddies and I tore it, mostly by pressing the lit skill button after pressing the other skill button.

Yeah, it’s a bit complicated, starting at level 70 and trying to find a way to play a new class without having to learn at work, so to speak. The reaper has the ability to balance damage and buffing from what I was able to splice, increase attack damage, and shield not only me but also party members. If the endwalker falls, you may switch the main from dancer to reaper.

There will always be dancers in my body. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Then again, given the beauty and dignity of the temple I found while exploring the ancestor of the dancer profession, Tavnea, I may not yet trade in silk.

I started working on sage, but I’m not a healer. I am not responsible for being yelled at when anyone dies. Surrounded by glowing Nuris weapons, Sage looks hellish when ready for combat (see a few photos). Later in the preview, while diving in the group dungeon, Sage was able to keep the last boss wipe to three. Impressed color.

Sadly, we couldn’t get into the city beyond. Still, it’s amazing. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Impressive colors are characteristic of the Tavnea region. Wherever you go, FINAL FANTASY XIV has a shade you’ve never seen before. Even the mountains and hills are colorful, with orange and purple stripes. On the other hand, in Garlemand, things are a little dark.

darkness. I have no parents. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Wow. Teleporting from Tavnea to Galemaldo, home of the Garleen Empire, is shocking. The land is black and gray. Smoke rises from the ruins of an industrially advanced city. All NPC characters in the preview have placeholder names, which only enhance the atmosphere of the ghost town of Gallemaldo. Something died here. Certainly something was hopeful.

Despite being dark and boring, Gallemaldo is intriguing to me. While exploring the collapsed cityscape, I enjoyed a very Nier-like atmosphere. There is a strange little subway station in the middle of the abandoned city and I feel it could be one of my favorite places in the expansion. I took an incredibly choppy video of it. check it out.

In my final adventure in the Extended Endwalker Preview, I was able to team up with three others for a run in the Tower of Zott, an extended level 81 dungeon. The Tower of Zott is a reference to the hidden dungeons of FINAL FANTASY IV, home of the mighty Magus Sisters. At FFXIV, it’s not too hidden and is also home to the powerful Magus Sisters.

Our stubborn hero. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Having said this, one of the nice things about MMO previews is that they’re all on the same page. No one knew what to expect when climbing the tower and fighting garbage monsters during the boss battle with Mindulle, Sandurva, and Sindurva (also known as Mindy, Sandy, Cindy). Few people fully knew their role. The hotbar configuration provided was quite different from what I used the game properly and caused a lot of confusion, but I returned to the dancer.

Despite the turmoil and lack of preparation, my compatriots and I managed to complete the tower. This is one of the simplest FFXIV dungeons I’ve played for quite some time. Small enemies fell down easily. The boss battle was challenging and required a lot of movement. The first boss, Mindulle, is the Queen of AOE, filling the battle arena with devastating and unavoidable magical attacks. Then it went to Sanduruva, and he got off a little smoothly despite trying to turn us into stones and make a copy of her own.

In the final battle of the Tower of Zotts, he fought his third sister, Sindurva, but to his surprise, the first two sisters also participated in the battle. Defeating Cindy there while avoiding her sister’s attack was a feat we had to retry three times to get it right. Once Sindurva fell, getting rid of the sisters was an easy task, and the last moment of the fight was pretty anti-climatic, but we all had a good time.

What an exhilarating experience, this fast-firing tour of some of the new places and challenges of Endwalker. I have witnessed several different forms of beauty, eye-catching colors and soul-breaking destruction. I left the preview with a nice batch of screenshots, some choppy videos, and knowledge that was all in hell time when the extension arrived. I will do my best to forget all this so that I can go fresh next month. I wish you good luck.

