The Apple Unleashed event will take place on October 18th. Here’s how to watch a live stream:





Apple

Apple’s Mac is about to be upgraded. The company plans to announce a next-generation computer with the rumored M1X Apple Silicon chip on October 18. The new device follows last year’s M1-powered Mac and was Apple’s first lineup without Intel chips. Instead, Apple uses similar chips to power the iPhone, and so far they have also received positive reviews.

Apple’s new Mac computer already has a well-received battery life and can run iPhone and iPad apps. This new lot is expected to use Apple’s upgraded M1X chips. It has been rumored to be faster and could replace “Pro” performance computers that still have Intel chips.

Anyway, Apple’s event promises to be interesting. This is Apple’s second big product this fall and is online as the pandemic continues.

The Mac is Apple’s flagship product at the event and probably the one most people are paying attention to, but the company may be flaunting other devices. They include new entry-level AirPods that are rumored to have a design similar to the AirPods Pro that allows users to change the tip of their earplugs. And as a long-term possibility, asmart headsets that Apple hasn’t publicly discussed yet.

when

Apple’s online-only events will be Mondays at 10am (PT), 1pm (ET), 6pm (BST), and October 19th at 4am (AEDT). (Australia, sorry.)

where

You will be able to stream Apple events directly from your company website. We will also follow you on CNET. Here you can get all the details and expert analysis when the event is happening.

What you can expect

Apple’s digital events are fast-paced, but full of information. And expect high production value. For the announcement of the HomePod Mini last year, Apple has built a multi-storey fake house. And last month, Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow began dramatizing the camera features of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

