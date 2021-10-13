State announces Louisiana video game development studio





Possibility Space, a game development studio that reportsly builds large-scale video games for viewers around the world, will be launched in Louisiana.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards and video game development executive Jeff Strain, Possibility Space is the latest addition to Louisiana’s growing interactive entertainment cluster, including inXile, the Microsoft Xbox Game Studio. High-voltage software that is part of the Keyword Studio. Testronic and Turbosquid are all in New Orleans, and Electronic Arts is in Baton Rouge.

According to the Governor’s Office, Possibility Space will create 75 new full-time jobs in Louisiana, with an average annual salary of $ 100,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development predicts that the project will create 90 new indirect jobs and a total of 165 new jobs in New Orleans and the Southeastern region.

According to Governor Edwards, the introduction of Possibility Space has further strengthened its position as a leader in interactive entertainment development and continues to provide high-paying technical jobs to Louisiana residents. Led by industry innovators such as Jeff Strain, the project has the potential to become a game changer for video game development in Louisiana. We welcome Possibility Space to continue expanding this exciting sector of the economy.

The company’s founder and CEO, Strain, is known for creating and influencing some of the largest online games in industry history. He previously created Seattle-based studio ArenaNet, which was acquired by NCsoft, and Undead Labs, which was acquired by Microsoft.

Twenty years after building a successful video game studio, Im is pleased to launch his next company at his home in Louisiana, Strain said. We have built relationships with our customers and wanted to provide them with the best possible experience. We have built relationships with our team members and wanted to provide them with a productive, safe and healthy environment. Equally important is building relationships with communities throughout the region and state, with the aim of becoming a permanent driving force for Louisiana’s economic development and employment. This wonderful state has joy and strengths and is a great place to grow a family and build a business. I am grateful for the vision that the Legislature and Governor will work together to support emerging technology businesses like me.

Possibility Space is expected to take advantage of Louisiana’s digital interactive media and software programs and entertainment job creation program incentives.

Greater New Orleans Inc. With the addition of the Possibility Space Studio, Greater New Orleans can now be legally claimed as one of America’s leading video game development hubs, said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of. The project’s leader, Jeff Strain, is an industry legend, with titles such as Guild War and Collapse. Combined with the vision from his wife Annie, it is clear that the space of possibility is properly named.

