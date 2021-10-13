Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of PlayStation VR – PlayStation.Blog





Today is the 5th anniversary of the introduction of PlayStation VR to the world. We would like to take this moment to thank all the fans and talented development community for adopting this platform and supporting PSVR for many years. It’s amazing to see that virtual reality has actually been established as a gaming platform over the last five years, and we’re pleased that PS VR has played a major role in the growth of VR.

And to celebrate this PS VR milestone, I would like to give a special thank you to PlayStation fans. Starting in November, PlayStation Plus * members will be able to get three PSVR bonus games at no additional charge. Stay tuned for more details on the PlayStation Plus update in the coming weeks.

Since the launch of PS VR, we’ve seen a variety of unique experiences that show the presence we’ve tried to achieve on this platform. This includes acclaimed games such as Rez Infinite, a thrilling spectacle and sound action shooter, and epic rescue missions. Platformer’s Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Hitman 3’s stealth action.

With over 500 games and experiences available on PS VR, take a look back at the top 5 most played ** games on PS VR since its launch five years ago.

World’s Most Played PlayStation VR Games RecRoomBeat SaberPlayStation VR WorldsThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VRResident Evil7 Biohazard Most Played PlayStation VR Games, Region Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Sabre, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR , Resident Evil 7 biohazard North America: Rec Room, Beat Sabre, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero HourJapan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Sabre, Gran Turismo Sport

There are many other PSVR games under development such as Moss: Book II, Wanderer, After the Fall, Humanity, Puzzleling Places and Zenith: The Last City that I’m looking forward to. Games created for PS VR come from some of the industry’s most talented developers, who are constantly trying to bring a great experience to the platform.

To commemorate this opportunity, we decided to make a memorable trip with the developers who will share their experiences when they first got the PlayStation VR.

Play Video Tell us about your first experience with PSVR.

We were working on a VR prototype in 2015 and were talking to the PSVR team. At that time, I still didn’t know what PS VR could do. So I was advised to check out the demo at that year’s GDC in March 2015. The London Heist demo was completely sold out about the hardware and its potential. In the first scene, he was cross-examined by a savage-looking companion who responded to your head movements and where you were looking. The second scene where you use a mobile controller to run around your desk looking for items that are completely hand-operable, hiding behind your desk and entering a fire battle. I noticed that it was the highest quality content I had experienced in VR at the time and was on the floor of the GDC demo area. refreshing!

–Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

VR has always been a technology I’ve been interested in, so I was very excited to hear that the PlayStation is making VR headsets for the home. The first time I actually experienced PS VR was working on a prototype of KITCHEN. This was a prologue preparing to become a Resident Evil 7 biohazard later. Initially, I could only imagine what things would look like in a VR environment just by looking at the prototype on a regular monitor, but how scary it is when looking at things from within the headset. Did not expect. It was really amazing to see how immersive VR really is.

– Masachika Kawata, Capcom

As far as I can remember, the first time I experienced PS VR was actually a prototype of Project Morpheus (codenamed PS VR in the early stages). There I noticed that I was at the top of a very tall diving board with an Olympic pool. Below me. This demo is intended to show you how to feel dizzy in VR. And it worked very well.

–Nicolas Doucet, Team Asobi

As a gamer, I remember playing Thumper on PS VR before and after its launch in 2016. Insanely fast, beautiful world, and rhythm-based play mix to create an incredibly tight and compelling game. Also, I was impressed that Batman: Arkham VR became the Dark Knight. The immersive power of being a PSVR character helped me realize that it could change the way games are made in the future.

– Stu Tilley, Firesprite

I remember getting a preview of Carnegie Mellon University’s London Heist in 2016 from Alum, who showed an early demo at the Entertainment Technology Center. It was very exciting to see Sony fully adopting VR in a way that didn’t happen on other consoles.

– Jesse Schell, Schell Games

I think our first PSVR experience was the Rush of Blood and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League. Rush of Blood is one of the best horror experiences in VR to date and the game is amazing. I want more! Rig: MCL was a lot of fun. It showed the true multiplayer potential in VR and inspired us in many ways. It was really before that era and was one of the better MPVR shooters out there.

– Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment

I remember playing the sampler at a friend’s house that showed me the PSVR for the first time. I was impressed that switching to such a simple VR mode completely changed the gaming experience. It was still the same game, but for some reason it felt like a completely different world that was more spectacular than its 2D counterpart.

– How did Vladimr Hrinr, Beat Games PS VR change what you thought was possible with console games?

I think the biggest change is that the player has realized that instead of looking at things on the screen, he can enter the virtual environment and really be in the game world. It was fascinating to see how the same gameplay experience differs between a normal TV environment and a VR environment, even if you are providing players with the same basic gameplay experience.

– Masachika Kawata, Capcom

PSVR offers a whole new way of playing that wasn’t exactly the same before. Being able to move my hands to aim for weapons, lift hatches, climb mountains, and throw donuts into the cubicle next door felt quite unique compared to normal gameplay. The immersiveness that PSVR provides through the quality of the display is the ultimate way to experience the gaming world sitting at the dinner table in the main building of Resident Evil 7 on PSVR.

– Stu Tilley, Firesprite

PS VR really offers the opportunity to simplify the experience to a very intuitive level. The best example I can think of is the complete removal of camera control. Being a camera eliminates the need to learn how to operate the camera and allows you to focus on your actions. Just leaning to look behind the wall and glancing left and right, these are all the actions we do without thinking, but in reality it’s very difficult to incorporate into a traditional game. With PS VR, all of this was virtually free (intended for puns) and helped create a more accessible game.

–Nicolas Doucet, Team Asobi

PS VR is very comfortable to use for a long time and opens up the design possibilities of all kinds of different types of games. It allowed us to have three different experiences on the platform. Wayward Sky, a third-person diorama action-adventure, Dino Frontier, a dinosaur-based simulation game of a western town, and Falcon Age, a first-person action game using a pet hawk. All three utilize PSVR hardware, and we had to rethink each genre’s approach during development to fully embrace what the hardware could do.

–Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

I think PS VR is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to VR destinations. I sincerely believe that one day VR will be the preferred way to play all the games. PS VR is the only real dedicated game VR platform. Today, we still have the highest quality games of any other VR platform. There are so many high quality titles and it’s really the gateway to AAA VR games. It showed how effective VR is and the potential direction for future VR games.

– Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment

This is like the difference between day and night. PS VR with Move controller unlocks many options that you couldn’t experience on a 2D screen with just a regular controller.

– Vladimr Hrinr, Beat Games What should people know when developing games for PS VR? Is there any important learning?

We learned early on to try things out in hardware as soon as possible, even if that was the stupidest idea. What you think will happen when you try it on PSVR and what actually happens are very different. While creating the Falcon Age, we worked with a real falconer in Washington to see exactly how falconry was handled in the game. She gave us some guidance on how peregrine falcons should behave after hunting, how they spread their wings and protect against killings, and how peregrine falcons react to water. .. While I was with the falconer, there was a scary part. She sees us as a threat and warns us not to look directly into the hawk’s eyes! It’s hard not to stare at such a beautiful bird, but we managed to do it and the developers didn’t get hurt during the production.

–Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

[W]e worked hard on the kitchen. This is a PSVR prototype and will ultimately be a stepping stone to incorporate VR into Resident Evil 7’s Resident Evil. It was my first time to enter the world of such games, so I did a lot of internal testing. I still remember a colleague who participated in the playtest jumping out of his seat or slipping out of his chair, laughing and angry, and saying that his experience was too scary. I released a snippet of that footage that day and I’m sure it will be a good laugh for anyone interested in checking it out.

– Masachika Kawata, Capcom

When developing the horror game “The Persistence for PS VR”, I often wore a headset while developing features, which was completely lost at the point of work. However, the game also supports companion apps that change the world. One member of the team (no name!) Loved dropping enemies behind the people working on the feature. Suddenly, they are attacked out of nowhere by angry mutants and you can hear them screaming throughout the studio!

– Stu Tilley, Firesprite

During the development of the firewall, we found that all the playtests were a lot of fun because we (the team) all knew each other and everyone was communicating naturally.I noticed if people were playing [with] Being shy with strangers, we were worried that it could really limit our experience. But what’s interesting about the PS VR is that it’s immersive and the microphone is already part of it. (Most) people naturally become sociable. The game not only thrived in communication, but also formed so many relationships that people from all over the world got together, got married and had children. What we were really worried about was one of the best features of the game, which is incredibly sociable and friendly.

– Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment

* PS Plus has a recurring subscription fee that is automatically charged until canceled. Complete conditions: play.st/PSPlusTerms.

** The data from October 13, 2016 to August 31, 2021 does not include Playroom VR.

PlayStationVR cannot be used by children under the age of 12. To use PlayStationVR, you need a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation (R) 5 system (sold separately).

