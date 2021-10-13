For better or for worse, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls look like a very safe remake





Image: Pokemon Company

The choice of video game to catch Pokemon this year has been controversial among fans since it was announced in early 2021. Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are fans’ remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS game from scratch. I’ve been begging for years, so what’s the problem? Shouldn’t most people be pretty excited? Some fans are head-on with chibi art style and game simplicity, while others have seen these remakes take things to the next level, try different things, and show more graphical shows. I hope you can provide me with a case.

But for us, we fall somewhere in the middle. Last week, Nintendo invited us to attend a special preview session to check out the game prior to its November launch. I haven’t really experienced it yet, but I’ve gained more insight into what I can expect from these. 4th generation remake. The Pokemon Company is now full of Pokemon Legends next year, so Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are outsourced to a third party company known as ILCA. They used to work with TPC on the app Pokmon Home, but now they are given the opportunity to showcase their stuff in the Sinnoh region.

Image: Pokemon Company

If you have played mainline Pokemon games before, you will know what to expect here. You will complete your Pokédex, collect badges and travel around the world with the mission of becoming the best Pokemon trainer ever. If Sword and Shield are the only games played in the series, you might be a little surprised to see the Overworld laid out in a fairly “rigid” way, but these remakes are as faithful as possible. Being kept, it’s part of the charm here to their original vision. Buildings, plants, and NPCs are all designed with toy-like aesthetics, reminiscent of the art style of the 2019 Zelda legend Lynx Awakening Switch remake, but I’m not sure if it works here either. bottom.

Other than the occasional NPCs roaming around, the overall life of a setpiece isn’t much yet. Trees and bushes sway back and forth as the wind flows, and clouds cast shadows from above. Although all terrain and structure are in good harmony, Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls appear to have given the child a toy playset, rearranged as close as possible to the original diamond and pearl map, and what Did you do it? you think? Everything works, but in some places there are details to put everything together, and it feels like there are some tweaks and additions that give a little more cohesiveness to the release of modern Pokemon. Only a few selected areas were shown during the preview, but I wanted to know what the other areas of the game offer.

Image: Pokemon Company

However, the situation is a little different when you participate in battle. The Pokemon Battle abandons the aesthetics of chibi found in the world for something more modern and familiar. It may be utilizing the same 3D model found in modern mainline games. Battles have a great sense of graphics here and there. The quick flash over the shoulder that occurs at the beginning of each battle is directly inspired by the classics. Beyond that, however, the fight seems to have changed little. It contains some new quality of life improvements that did not exist in the original. For example, the ability to share EXP among all Pokemon and whether each move is effective against the other Pokemon is clearly shown.

Many Sinnoh Pokemon, including the starter Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig, and everyone’s favorite bidoof, will make their mainline switch debut with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. I wasn’t sure if the original event-only Pokemon such as Darkrai and Shaymin would come back, but the story is said to be true to the original story, so I found a way to include them without hurdles. It’s nice, but it’s a mystery gift.

Image: Pokemon Company

Most mainline Pokemon games not only collect and fight Pokemon, but also have some additional activity to keep you busy. Brilliant diamonds and shining pearls have revived many of these features since the days of the DS. The biggest improvement seems to be the super contest. This is essentially a rhythm game where one of your Pokemon heads to the stage for a dance-off with the other Pokemon in a cuteness contest. The actual gameplay looks pretty simple and you have to press different buttons to match what you see on the screen, but you can also dress up your trainer in different outfits to suit your occasion.

You can also roam Amity Square Park with up to 6 Pokemon aside, as long as they meet the required cuteness criteria. This helps to strengthen their bond with you, and you can also cook poffins for your Pokemon to munching here. If you want to take some snapshots of you and your Pokemon party, it’s also said that camera control is limited here.

Image: Pokemon Company

If you think you’re a rough and tough trainer who prefers something a little more grainy, you can go underground and look for rare gems and even rarer Pokemon statues. You will also discover a hideout in the basement. This is an area that offers a chance to catch a lot of certain types of Pokemon. You can also roam the map, like the Lets Go series. These hideouts have different themes, so you can expect to find fire-type Pokemon, or wooded forest grass and insect types in areas that look like active volcanoes. I wasn’t completely sure how the underground supports such a vast ecosystem, but I’m talking about a fictional world full of monsters that fit in my pocket anyway, so don’t get caught up in the details. Let’s.

You can also influence the type of Pokemon displayed in Hideaways. The statues found in the mined area can be placed anywhere in the secret base. If you put a batch of water type Pokemon statues, you will encounter many of those types of Pokemon in the hideout. Anyone who wants to decorate their secret base with pokdolls, trophies, rugs and furniture will be a little disappointed to hear that, as far as we know, only statues can be decorated. It’s definitely a shame to see this section of the game scaled down compared to the secret bases in 3DS Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, but the added utility of the statue may be a fair trade-off. not.

Image: Pokemon Company

There are many other quality of life improvements that have taken a leap from the past games in the series. You can now follow one Pokemon on the Overworld map, change the skin color and clothing of the player character, and access the Pokemon Box from anywhere in the game.

From what we’ve shown so far, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are becoming faithful yet extremely safe remakes. If you want to know more about the Sinnoh story, but don’t have access to the DS, or just want to play another Pokemon game on Switch, look forward to it here. But given what Pokemon Legends: Arceus is trying to offer early next year, it’s still unclear if these remakes are enough to seduce those looking for something fresh and new. ..

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

