Call of Dutys’ new anti-cheat system includes kernel-level drivers to catch PC scammers





Activision is finally cracking down on Call of Duty: Warzone fraud. A new Ricochet anti-cheat system will be available in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The system uses a combination of PC kernel-level drivers, machine learning algorithms to examine player behavior, and a dedicated team of experts working on fraudster investigations.

The PC kernel-level driver was developed in-house by Activision for the Call of Duty franchise and will be first released for the Call of Duty: Warzone in the next Pacific update. PC games are increasingly using kernel-level drivers to detect advanced fraud, but Windows runs at a very high level, so there are always privacy concerns surrounding such an approach. I have.

Kernel-level drivers will be part of Warzone’s Pacific map update.

According to Activision, Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat system is not always on. That is, kernel-level drivers only work when you open Call of Duty: Warzone, and shut down when you exit. The driver itself monitors the process of interacting with Warzone to see if it’s trying to insert code or interact with the game and report the results.

Activision has been testing drivers on a variety of PCs and states that they will need to play Call of Duty: Warzone when the Pacific map update begins later this year. Kernel-level drivers will arrive at Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.

Even if you have unavoidable questions or concerns about kernel-level drivers, Call of Duty players welcome this new anti-cheat effort. The day after the main Call of Duty Twitter account issued a harsh warning to the scammers. Scammers are not welcome. There is no tolerance for scammers, and soon you will know what we mean.

While Activision has banned thousands of accounts, scammers have been ruining Call of Duty: Warzone for months. Prominent Warzone players became so loud about this issue that Raven Software communicated more often about the fraud issue and promised a complete fraud prevention system in August.

Call of Duty: Warzone, however, is not the only PC game affected by fraudsters. Cheating in some of the world’s top PC games has worsened over the past year, and Aimbot and Wallhack are now common in the industry’s most competitive shooters. Aimbot automatically locks enemies and makes it easy to hit headshots. Wallhack exposes everyone on the map, so scammers can benefit greatly from knowing where their enemies are at all times.

The industry is struggling to fight scammers, even with tools that also use kernel-level drivers, such as Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye. Valorant has had some success with its own custom kernel-level driver, but having a team dedicated to effectively fighting hackers and malware authors remains a big investment. Its ongoing cat and mouse game for hackers to circumvent protection on a regular basis.

A more coordinated industry effort may be required to actually address this issue. Microsoft is the owner of the Windows platform, but the TruePlay anti-cheat system for Windows 10 hasn’t really happened. It’s limited to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) for apps that most game developers ignore, and Microsoft provides a complete anti-cheat solution at the Windows kernel level to help game developers. It’s not clear if.

