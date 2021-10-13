Join Virtru’s Google Cloud Foreign Key Manager EA Program





Virtru values ​​your privacy and security. This cookie policy describes what cookies are and how they are used on our website (www.virtru.com) (site). This cookie policy complements the Virtru privacy policy. By using this site, you agree that you can use cookies in accordance with this cookie policy.

What is a cookie?

A cookie is a small file that a third party can store on your computer or mobile device when using Virtru or the site.

Cookie type

Cookies can be in the form of session cookies or persistent cookies. When you close your browser, the session cookie is deleted from your computer or mobile device. Persistent cookies remain stored on your computer or mobile device until they are deleted or expired.

Browser-independent cookies, such as local and / or session storage and interaction requests, store certain data on your computer or mobile device indefinitely. Despite the fact that these requests do not set cookies, information can be forwarded to first or third parties.

Cookie source

First Party (Virtru): First party cookies are set by Virtru and can only be read by the site. These are usually required for the site to function. Third parties: Cookies may be set by third parties, such as analytics and advertising companies. These cookies are reread during access to other services if they also do business with these companies.

For more information on cookies, please visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org/.

Cookie category

This site uses the following categories of cookies for the following purposes.

Strictly Required / Required Cookies: Required cookies allow you to navigate your site and use its services and features. Without these absolutely necessary cookies, your site may not function as smoothly as you wish and may not be able to provide your site or certain services or features. Settings Cookies: Settings cookies collect information about your choices and settings, remember your language or other local settings, and allow you to customize your site accordingly. Functional cookie: A cookie that allows you to remember a visitor’s choices and preferences. Based on this information, you can view more relevant information. For example, you may want to collect country and language preferences. If you do not allow the use of this type of cookie, you will be blocked from using certain parts of the site and will not be able to remember your settings. Targeted Cookies or Advertising Cookies: With our permission, this type of cookie is placed on our site by third parties such as advertising networks. These cookies are used for the following purposes: Display Relevant Personalized Ads Memorize visits that measure the effectiveness of your ad campaigns and share the collected data with third parties such as advertisers. These cookies are often linked to website features provided by third parties. Analytical Cookies: Analytical cookies collect information about your use of the site and enable us to improve the behavior of your site. For example, analytics cookies indicate the most frequently visited pages on your site, record issues on your site, and indicate whether your ads are effective. This allows you to see the overall usage pattern of your site, not the usage of a single user. We use this information to analyze your site’s traffic, but we do not investigate to identify this information individually. We also use Google Analytics to collect and analyze information about your use of the site and report on activities and trends using technologies such as cookies. This service may also collect information about your use of other websites, apps and online resources.

How to manage cookies

If you do not want to use cookies to collect information, most browsers have simple steps that allow you to refuse the use of cookies. Cookies are usually easy to disable or delete, but the method depends on your browser. If you choose to refuse cookies, you may not be able to use some or all of the features, features, and promotions available through the site.

If you want to clear all cookies left on the website you visit, here are links to download three programs that clean up your tracking cookies.

This site uses Google cookies for advertising and analysis. You can visit www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/ to learn about Google practices and manage your privacy settings using the Google Ads settings and Google Analytics opt-out browser add-ons available at https: // tools. .google.com / dlpage / gaoptout.

If you would like to opt out of interest-based advertising from other third-party vendors, please visit the Network Advertising Initiative opt-out page.

