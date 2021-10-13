How to Farm Spectrum Pages in Destiny 2





If you’re looking for a way to get through the lost festival as quickly as possible, it’s a good idea to create some Destiny 2 spectrum pages. These pages can be turned into manifest pages by defeating the headless ones and opening chests in the Haunted Sector. You can use it to unlock folklore from the Book of Forgotten. You can also use them to cultivate loot. This is why you are really here.

If you haven’t logged in since the Lost Festival began, check out the Haunted Sector Guide here before you begin. If not, go there.

How to Farm Destiny 2 Spectrum Pages

Thanks to some delicious tips from Fallout Plays, I found out how to farm Spectral Pages. It can be done as part of a fire team or solo. It involves running Wrathborn Hunts and using Lure. It can hold up to 75 spectral pages at a time, making it the fastest way for two or three fireteams to reach their limits. Note: The Festival of the Lost mask must be turned on to get the candy and spectrum pages.

If done properly, you won’t have to quit Wrathborn Hunt or worry about recharging your lure, which can save you a lot of time. If you are playing as a fire team, you must first decide who will be the leader of the fire team. Your job as a fire team leader is to select Prey Mod: Savek for your lure, then head to the Tangled Shore to start hunting. Follow the green path until you defeat the servitor and load it into the area labeled “Stalking Prey”. Once there, the fire team leader needs to stand still. that’s right. Stay there and let the rest of the fire team handle the Savek. When he is treated, you will get 5 or 6 pages.

(Image credit: Bungie)

You need to be careful here. You have to rely on good teamwork. When Savek dies and loot drops, tell the Fire Team Leader to open a menu and stop the activity before the timer expires. It should bring you back to the area where you started hunting, and their lures should not be exhausted because the fire team leader did not participate in the fight, and you boss you to start over the process You can just travel to where you start the fight. Rinse and repeat until you reach the 75 spectrum page. Otherwise, it will not work.

The solo process is pretty much the same, except that you need to open and reset the lure when loading to the last part of the Wrathborn Hunt. You can stay in the activity and complete it as usual. Every time you play solo, you have to do the first part of the hunt, but you can reset it to keep the charge. No matter how you use it, you will need to visit the Haunted Sector to cultivate your loot.

