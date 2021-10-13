Google Cloud Announces New Spot VM, Partners with Spot by NetApp





Google Cloud has announced a public preview of the new Spot VM and is partnering with Spot by NetApp to help users benefit from the excess computing capacity of cloud providers. Spot VMs enhance Google’s current reserve, preemptible VMs, and offer our customers even more savings with fewer limits. Combined with Spot by NetApp, users can take advantage of a cost-effective, automated and optimized cloud infrastructure.

After the announcement, Spot by NetApp will support the new Google Spot VM for customers who use Elastigroup to manage their workload infrastructure. Users of SpotOcean, a serverless container engine, will soon be able to start using Google Spot VM through the Ocean virtual node group.

How does Spot VM work?

Spot VMs are Google’s overcapacity that provides an affordable way to leverage your cloud computing infrastructure. Users rent from Google’s reserve pool at a much lower cost (up to 91%) than the on-demand pricing model. However, these low-cost instances can be reclaimed with little warning if Google needs to allocate them elsewhere. Instance termination can occur at any time, depending on the zone, demand spikes, and other factors. For fault-tolerant applications that can withstand possible interruptions, spare capacity can significantly reduce computational costs.

How is it different from a preemptible VM?

Preemtible VMs are offered by Google at discounts of up to 79% compared to the on-demand price, but with a time limit. After running for 24 hours, the preemptible VM is stopped and can be stopped or terminated at any time within the 24-hour time limit.

With the release of the new Spot VM, there is no time limit on the use of spare capacity instances. However, you can exit at any time. This is offset by even greater discounts than those offered in preemptible VMs. A minimum of 60% savings are guaranteed and up to 91% can be saved. Other enhancements have been made to give users more control over the Spot Machine, including the ability to configure termination and expiration dates.

Google Spot VM with NetApp Spot

Spot by NetApp has supported Google’s preemptible VMs with Elastigroup, a cloud infrastructure automation service. As Google is currently enhancing this cloud service, Spot by NetApp is partnering with them to help customers get the most out of their new SpotVM.

With Elastigroup, Google Cloud customers can benefit from reduced reserve capacity costs without the risk of disrupting service. Driven by machine learning and prediction algorithms, Elastigroup can predict when spot VMs will be deleted and proactively replace them without interruption. Elastigroups are backed by enterprise SLAs and can run on mission-critical production workloads on spot VMs.

For more information on Elastigroup, please visit our product page or refer to the related documentation to get started with Elastigroup.

