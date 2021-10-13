Activision announces Ricochet anti-cheat system for Call of Duty





Activision has announced the Ricochet anti-cheat system for Call of Duty games, which attempts to attack the long-standing fraud problem that has frustrated many players.

The new system will eliminate players cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone later this year and will debut on November 5th in Call of Duty: Vanguard, a new premium game that will be available on multiple platforms. He was accused of having his own toxic culture, and in his announcement he said cheating at Call of Duty was frustrating for players, developers, and the entire community.

The anti-cheat team has made great strides in combating this lasting issue that affects so many people, but said the company knows more to do. Ricoche is supported by a team of enthusiastic professionals focused on fighting unfair play.

Ricochet’s Fraud Prevention Initiative is a multi-faceted approach to combating fraud, with new server-side tools that monitor analysis and identify fraud, enhanced investigative processes to eliminate fraud, and accounts. It is equipped with updates to enhance the security of. The anti-cheat security feature of the Ricochets backend will be released with Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a Pacific update will appear in Call of Duty: Warzone later this year.

In addition to the server enhancements that come with Ricochet, there is a new PC kernel-level driver developed internally for the Call of Duty franchise that will be first released in Call of Duty: Warzone. This driver helps identify fraudsters and enhances and enhances the security of the entire server. Kernel-level drivers will be released later this year along with Warzone’s Pacific update.

Image credit: Activision

The kernel driver, which is only part of Ricochet Anti-Cheat, will be released to the PC, but it will also benefit console players who play through cross-play with players on the PC. Kernel-level drivers will be released for Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.

Kernel-level drivers are controversial. The kernel is the highest level of the Windows operating system, and accessing the kernel is a serious problem. Riot Games experts talked about it in a recent webinar with Irdeto by Denuvo. (We will discuss these topics and more in a panel with security company Irdeto by Denuvo at the Games Beat Summit Next online event, which will be held from November 9th to 10th.)

Leaving developers access to the kernel says a lot because even small mistakes in that level of code can brick the system. However, kernel-level drivers are given a high level of access to monitor and manage software and applications on your PC, such as PC graphics card drivers. The driver elements of the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system check for software and applications that interact with Call of Duty: Warzone to interact with and provide more data to the entire security team to enhance security. Once the kernel-level drivers have been deployed, you need to play Warzone.

Image credit: Activision

Malicious attackers can also use the kernel to spy on users, so they also want access to the kernel. However, granting access to kernel-level protection can prevent a developer from cheating a player and simply creating a new account and cheating again. It means you can. It was Warzone’s curse, where developers banned hundreds of thousands of players. Many have seen people quit the game because of rampant cheating.

I know because I happened to be paired with a scammer in a Warzone match. He could clearly see where the enemy was, even if the enemy was hiding behind the wall, and won 61 kills (out of a total of about 150 human players in the match) in the round. I reported him, and he was banned. But I don’t think there was anything that prevented him from logging in again from another account. That’s where this kernel-level protection comes in. In some replays, a player shows how another player keeps making incredible headshots each time, or shoots a player who shouldn’t be seen through a wall.

reaction

Image credit: Activision

In an interview with GamesBeat, Dillon AttachPrice, a professional esports gamer for Call of Duty League team Minnesota Rkkr, said he frequently streamed non-tournament Warzone matches and Call of Duty multiplayer games. He said it was a common occurrence to always take headshots or encounter scammers who could be seen through the wall.

According to Price, everything can be killed from the entire map because everything is auto-locked, as if it had fallen from the sky.

The fraud was obvious, as many of the scammers were unskillful and otherwise their play was really bad. Price said he and others would turn to private Warzone servers, but that wasn’t easy because 150 players had to log in at the same time. Meanwhile, on a public server with top players, Price said he felt like he was encountering a scammer in half the time.

Regarding the new solution, he said Warzones has great potential and hopes it works and works. Hopefully the software will do the job and wipe out all the hackers.

He said the solution was interesting because a previously banned scammer could simply open a new account.

Ariel Smixie Smixie is a competitive Warzone streamer and one of the most profitable female competitors in the world. She is also a content creator signed with Minnesota Rkkr.

She plays Warzone every day, plays against the pinnacle of the game every week, and participates in several well-known tournaments. Playing Warzone is her livelihood. For all cheating, she said in an interview with GamesBeat that she turned to a private Warzone server.

Playing for 12 hours and hiring a hacker in every game is nothing more frustrating, she said.

The big tournament was held on a private server anyway, so it wasn’t too difficult for her to do it.

The wave of bans was only a temporary solution, so I’m definitely happy that they have developed a more efficient way to get rid of hackers, she said.

She added, I’m just glad it’s coming. To tell the truth. It’s better than being late.

Kernel level driver

According to Activision, kernel-level drivers are not always on. Call of Duty: Turns on when you start Warzone and shuts down when you close the game. Notify the team when it detects suspicious behavior. In addition, kernel-level drivers only monitor and report activity related to the Call of Duty. You have to trust Activision about it, and given their history and their size, I would be happy to do so.

Activision said players are also an important part of stopping cheating. He continued to report issues in-game, stating that the security team could adapt all the tools to fight the scammers. Testing of the new driver was done to ensure system stability on a variety of PCs.

Another layer in the fight against fraudsters is the evolving use of machine learning (ML). The ML algorithm helps examine gameplay data from the server to identify suspicious behavior trends and add another layer of security as part of the overall Ricochet initiative.

Activision recommends that players protect their accounts with two-factor authentication. With this authentication, you can confirm your login to your PC by using a text message to your mobile phone. The company said it would keep everyone informed of how it works in pursuing fair play.

