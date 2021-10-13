Technical Issues: Why You Should Wait For Windows 11 Downloads | News, Sports, Work





AP

This August 7, 2017 file photo shows the signature of Microsoft Widows on display at a store in Hialeah, Florida (AP Photo / Alan Diaz).

Microsoft launched Windows 11, the first major update in six years, on October 5th last week. It’s free for existing Windows 10 users, but it’s deployed by Microsoft and may not have been notified on your PC. Step out. If your computer is old, please wait for a while as the first one in the line has the latest devices.

According to Microsoft, launches will be phased and measured. Eligible new devices will be upgraded first, and the rest will be offered free upgrades between October and mid-2022. Microsoft makes it possible for anyone who purchases a new laptop to update it first before Windows 11 is pre-installed by the manufacturer.

If you buy a new laptop, make sure that the laptop you buy has Windows 11 pre-installed. This is because we know it can run on a new machine. Also, most new PCs are compatible with the new operating system, but purchasing a PC that is already running Windows 11 will save you the trouble of upgrading yourself.

If you plan to upgrade your Windows 10 system, be aware of the notification from Windows Update that will notify you when Windows 11 will be available for the next 6 months. If you’re one of the lucky ones to receive this notification over the next few weeks, it’s a good idea to wait a little longer. To avoid issues with early downloaders, have Microsoft release one or two updates before proceeding. Updates will be released on the second Tuesday of every month. For your safety, please wait for Tuesday, November 9th (the second update of Windows 11) to finish before downloading the new operating system. Waiting is especially important for those who have a single computer that depends on the problem, which can mean a large delay and you may have to wait another month for the fix.

It’s not surprising that there is a problem with such a large update. Sure, Windows 11 has been available for beta testing since June last year, but given all PC manufacturers, models, and configurations, it can still be open to the public. For example, there are reports of slow Wi-Fi connections when streaming movies, using VPNs, and browsing the Internet. According to Microsoft’s Windows 11 Known Issues and Notifications page, this issue is due to an incompatibility between Windows 11 and Intel Killer and SmartByte network software. Microsoft said it is working on a solution and is targeting a release with a security update on October 12.

When you’re ready to update, back up all your important documents on your computer before you start the process. You can upload documents such as Microsoft’s OneDrive and Google Drive to the cloud, or copy them to an external hard drive or convenient thumb drive. If for some reason you encounter a problem during the upgrade, your files will be safe and accessible from another device.

If you want to upgrade to Windows 11 now, but haven’t received the official notification from Microsoft, don’t be tempted by the fake version. The fake may contain a large amount of malware and other harmful elements. To avoid them, buy and download from Microsoft only if you are not already running Windows 10. Do not follow the links displayed on social media or received by email. There is no legitimate way to cross the line, so be patient.

There is always a problem when it comes to upgrading to a new operating system. Why? They are familiar with the current system or probably because the machine does not support Windows 11. In either case, you can safely use Windows 10 until October 2025, when Microsoft ends support.

Leslie Meredith has been writing and reviewing personal technology for the past nine years. She designs and manages several international websites and currently runs marketing for a global event company. As a mother of four, value, usefulness and online safety are priorities. I have a question? Email Leslie at [email protected]

