Pokemon player sharing function interested in DS remake experience

Not all Pokemon players are happy with the new gameplay details in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Switch is a remake of Nintendo DS Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. In fact, Exp. Due to this, a significant portion of the player base is currently upset. Share (the ability to distribute experience points to all members of the Pokemon Party) is permanently turned on.

The latest round of previews of remake games in the Pokemon Sinnoh region revealed its permanent experience. Sharing is back and cannot be switched off. This caused a lot of mixing reactions from the player base. Some welcomed the inclusion of a mechanic that would make it easier to grow Pokemon. Other players thought that spreading experience throughout the party was a step back in remake.

You may be wondering why this is causing all the turmoil since the permanent Exp. Share was also a feature of Pokemon Sword and Shield. The difference, however, is that while these games were new titles in the series, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are remakes of the popular Nintendo DS Adventure. It also affects gameplay if it’s always on.

In most previous games, combat experience was distributed only to the Pokemon who were actually involved in the battle, giving players more control over how Pokemon was trained. And even if the game has Exp. Share, it was just an item that gave the Pokemon that had it the experience of non-participants. As a result, some players are worried that developers may be taking control of themselves.

Another source of anger is the ongoing controversy over making the main Pokemon game too easy. Some commenters on the Serebii.nets tweet about the news seemed surprised that Sinnoh’s remake would probably be captivated by more casual Pokemon players, many of whom would literally be kids. As usual, the community is full of gatekeepering sentiment about whether players who have never experienced old games can become true Pokemon fans.

Other players were more practical about their complaints. Some people were concerned about the permanent experience. Share will hinder effort value training. EV is a hidden statistical point distributed to Pokemon after each battle, depending on the Pokemon species. For example, defeating Pikachu usually gives you Pokemon EV points at speed, but Snorlax gives you healthy points. Exp. When shared in previous games, EV points will be distributed to the entire team, and there is a limit to the number of points that each Pokemon can earn. Competitive players have close control over EV gains to avoid ending up with annoying statistical spreads. As a result, some players are nervous about permanent Exp. Sharing makes training competitive Pokemon even more difficult than before.

Some people point out that Pokemon can simply be boxed, where experience and EV points cannot be earned. Others have pointed out that a much more annoying change is to revive a disposable technical machine (TM), an item that can teach Pokemon special attacks. Personally, I think we should stop discussing features that can’t be switched across the mainline Pokemon game.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

