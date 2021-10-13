Big showdown between Halo, Call of Duty and Battlefield





The video game horse racing to watch this fall is between Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite. These are three giant franchise shooters that collide with each other in the middle of a release.

News Promotion: The two expected megagames will intersect tomorrow as both Activisions Vanguard and EA2042 will run an online showcase at 11:00 EST to reveal a new mode.

One measure of relative interest: Twitch tracking service Gamesight has aggregated viewership for recently completed playable beta games. Halo peaked at 82K simultaneous viewers, Call of Duty at 182K viewers, and Battlefield at 340K viewers.

State of Play: The three-player shooter is superficially similar, but tests different business models.

Activisions Call of Duty: Vanguard (console, PC) will first appear on November 5th.

Vanguard has returned the franchise to World War II, selling it for $ 60 and $ 70, including a storyline campaign and numerous multiplayer modes. It is unclear whether ongoing investigations and proceedings regarding Activision, or franchise fatigue, will reduce performance. CoD usually does not face two major options launched in the same season. Note: Activision operates Call of Duty as a multi-game business, using the more popular free Battle Royale Warzone to promote players to a $ 60 release. “Call of Duty: Vanguard” Image: Activision

EA’s Battlefield 2042 (console, PC) will continue on November 19th.

You can guess when the game will be set. It also sells for $ 60, but includes only multiplayer mode focused on large-scale competition involving virtual soldiers and vehicles.2042 has the currently announced free play option to feed players. Not one of the three, but Battlefield is arguably on the most volatile path as EA missed the beta September due date. It’s clear that the game will get hot in October. “Battlefield 2042”. Image: EA

Microsoft’s Halo Infinite (Xbox, PC, Cloud Gaming) will end on December 8th.

Multiplayer mode for science fiction games is offered for free, but Microsoft charges $ 60 for the campaign (or, if you subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass, players can receive it at no additional charge). .. It hasn’t even been released on November 15th, the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise. But last year’s slump in game campaigns was replaced by a series of popular multiplayer tech tests this fall. Note: All the signs show that the free multiplayer part of Infinite is a hit, but campaign mode is generally the big selling point of this series, most of which has been shown in the last year. not.

The big picture: The competition here is not zero-sum and is not closed to external competitors.

All three games attract attention with other popular games in the category and power players on other platforms. For example, Activision oversees Tencents’ large Call of Duty: Mobile, and market tracker Sensor Tower says Axios has generated over $ 350. Million user spending. However, the game faces fierce competition from Garena’s mobile shooter, Free Fire. It’s a non-US hit and currently attracts as many monthly users as US “CoD.”

Next Steps: The release dates of the three games go in and out without a final winner. All games are designed to be digitally extended in new modes for at least a year.

Therefore, if you stumble, you will have many opportunities to recover.

