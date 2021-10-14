Horn Moon Mask: In space, no one can hear you horn with this terrifying Destiny 2 Goose Mask





In tribute to 2019’s best game of the greatest jerk in nature, the untitled Goose game, Destiny 2 has added a new mask that offers a horribly horn-worthy mask.

“Honk Moon Mask” was featured in Destiny 2 as part of the game’s “Festival of the Lost Halloween” event. The mask itself is a low poly orb that does not look like a goose, but looks like the moon in a Majora mask. Then there is the “beak” that looks like the end of vuvuzela from hell.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How do you get this disgust? At the Festival of the Lost, Destiny 2 players can earn “Spectrum Pages” by wearing Halloween masks and completing strikes, crucible matches, gambit matches, seasonal activities, and more. When collecting spectrum pages, you can transform them by completing one of the Haunted Lost Sector missions. This mission allows you to call the headless page at a specific location. Headless One is a mini boss that can be defeated to convert a spectrum page into a manifest page. The last bit of loot can be redeemed for festival rewards such as the Hongk Moon Mask. It’s a process that takes a bit of time, but I’m sure it’s worth it when you’re hanging out on a new wake-up.

You can also join the Haunted Lost Sector mission to see how to get a new Pulse Rifle and read how to start your Lost Festival rights. The abandoned spider robot was also introduced at the event.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you’re new to it, Untitled Goose Game lets you sit at the feet of a small goose living in the suburbs of England. Goose loves to tinker with townspeople and children by stealing items, squeaking constantly, and trapping people in the garage. It won this year’s game at the 23rd DICE Awards, and the little bird was our favorite character in 2019, it has to say something about us here at PC gamers.

