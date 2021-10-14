Twitter discussion highlights Nintendo’s main shortcomings





Metroid Dread was launched on October 8th and has received excellent reviews from many publications (including us!). Nonetheless, the debate about the value of the game began shortly after its launch, leading to many crazy gamers. Discussions of value, especially in games of this genre, have been frequently discussed in the video game industry, with Metroid Dread being its latest victim. And at some level, it spotlights what many perceive as one of the worst things about Nintendo’s overall strategy.

Why Gamers Care About Metroid Dread Price Tags

Gamers have been angry online about the cost of Metroid Dread since the 2D action platformer.Nintendo

If you search for Nintendo’s $ 60 on Twitter, you’ll find countless users complaining about the value of the game and claiming it’s worth the $ 60 price. In both cases, the price tag of the game is the main issue. Many of the memes shown compare Dread to other $ 60 games on competitors’ platforms, pointing out that 2D games are less valuable than 3D games. Most of the tweets are jokes that make fun of the discourse itself, but some are from angry gamers who truly believe that Metroid Dread isn’t worth $ 60.

In many tweets, users compare Metroid Dread to other AAA games like God of War. Of course, there is a clear difference between the presentations of the two games, God of War has a beautiful and large exploration area, but Metroid Dread is a more rigorously designed experience.

As for comedy effects, some of the tweets surrounding the discourse flip the script and compare some of Nintendo’s major open-world games with Sony’s small adventures. As an example, we have a large RPG Xenoblade Cross X and a platformer Sackboy: Big Adventure (both great games).

Ultimately, it’s a tiring debate that doesn’t help much on either side, causing anger and negativity in the process. The game should be fun, right?

Is a 2D game worth $ 60?

Most Nintendo 2D games sell for $ 60.Nintendo

The simple answer is “yes”. 2D games are definitely worth $ 60. There are many ways to see it, such as the value of time and the overall enjoyment of the experience. Some games are short, but more valuable than long experience, but ultimately left to the player.

Its ultimate law of capitalism: the value of a game is determined by how much someone is willing to pay for it. This is true for any consumer item, but it’s especially relevant when discussing the cost of video games that fluctuate widely. So far, Metroid Dread has been found to be the highest-selling game launch in the series (UK), so it’s clear that many are willing to pay the $ 60 price. Nintendo knows this. That’s why the company charges $ 60 for games. The gamebox has the Nintendo logo on it, so it’s of some quality and well worth the price.

When it comes to storytelling and gameplay design, many older Nintendo games are better than new alternative games with better graphics. Compare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with Immortals Finix Rising.

You can also compare the Dreads value with other games of similar length. It takes about 7-10 hours to complete the game, but it can take up to 20 hours to run 100%. If you want to use only the length of the game as a measure of value, you can limit it to playing only long RPGs. Ratchet & Clank: Are games like Rift Apart worth more than Metroid Dread? Both are about the same length and price, but Rift Apart is 3D, so it should be more valuable, right?

Watch out for Samus!Nintendo

Some of the most beloved games in history, especially Nintendo games, are about 8-10 hours long. For example, Super Mario 3D World can be completed in about 10 hours, but costs $ 60. This is one of the most acclaimed Mario games in my memory these days.

Nintendo usually doesn’t lower the price of games, so players must be patient if they want to experience some of the best titles at a lower price, at least for a long time. This is a viable option, but millions of players often jump on board for a fixed price. Therefore, it costs $ 60.

Metroid Dread is one of the best (if not) games of the year. With a metascore of 89, even those displayed in 3D, such as Deathloop, Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut, and Monster Hunter Rise, are higher than many of the best titles of the 2021s. All of these games are worth playing, regardless of the presentation. But even if Metroid Dread is a 2D game, it’s clear that its value is no less than that of its time. Beauty may be in the eyes of the viewer, but the value of the game is more about the elements and design of the gameplay than whether it is 2D or 3D.

Metroid Dread is currently exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

