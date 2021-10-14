Here’s what Twitch’s data breaches mean for your data and what you need to do now:





Twitch confirmed a data breach last week.

Recently, Twitch confirmed that 125GB of data, such as the author’s revenue and source code, was leaked. Fortunately, Twitch said he didn’t believe his credit card number or login credentials were revealed. This hack is due to a server configuration error, endangering nearly 2.5 million users. Earlier this year, Twitch faced a backlash against allegations of harassment on the site.

So far, Twitch has reset the streaming key that you need to use to start the next stream. However, it may not be enough to protect your account, as hackers have suggested that more data could be compromised. Instead of waiting to see if your login has been compromised, you can now take a few steps to secure your account.

Learn how to change your Twitch password to enable two-factor authentication and how to protect your personal data. Especially if the Twitch password was used for another unrelated account. Here’s a checklist to protect your online data and some identity protection services that can help you monitor your personal information.

How to change your Twitch password

We recommend that you immediately increase the security of your account. Here’s how to change your password:

1. In Twitch (either in your browser or in the app), go to your account settings.

2. Next,[セキュリティとプライバシー]Go to.

3.[パスワード]Go to[パスワードの変更]Then enter the current password, then enter the new password and confirm.

Twitch also warns you if your new password is weak and encourages you to create a stronger password.

If you change your password, Twitch will also disable your stream key and block access from other third-party services that Twitch may use. If you reuse your Twitch password for other services or apps, you’ll need to change them as well.

How to set up Twitch two-factor authentication

1. In the phone app, of the account[セキュリティ]Go back to the section.

2.[2要素認証]In the section[2FAを有効にする]Tap.

3. Enter your phone number. Twitch will send a text message to that number with a 7-digit security code.

4. Enter the code to complete the setup.

If you set up authentication in your browser, you may need to take a few more steps.

Once set up, you can continue to receive the Twitch verification code as a text message or set up an authentication app for authentication over your phone.

Here are nine rules to consider when creating a password and the best password manager you can use to keep all your logins secure. And if you’re looking for more data privacy tips, check out what digital security experts recommend for mobile apps.

Currently playing: Watch this: Twitch confirms a major breach, Samsung delays the next generation …

1:27

