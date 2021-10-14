Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Utah technology at Silicon Slopes Summit





In a fireside chat with Senator Mikely on Wednesday’s first day of the 2021 Silicon Slope Summit, Apple CEO Tim Cook may be the best compliment to Utah’s booming technology ecosystem to date. Provided nothing.

When I go to places, I’m looking for people who want to change the world, Cook said. Technology should serve humanity and not vice versa. And that’s what I see here.

Cook, who took over Apple’s tactics after the company’s legendary founder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer-related complications in 2011, is also an up-and-coming company trying to recreate the success of the world’s most valuable company. I shared some advice with the founders of Apple.

Sometimes people are very much looking forward to the following … they forget that the real joy of life is a journey, Cook said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (left) met with Republican Senator Mikely at the Silicon Slope Summit on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.Scott G Winterton, Decelet News

At a prompt from Lee, Cook also touched on personal privacy issues and Apple’s unique policy among device makers around the world not to build backdoors or access failsafe products. That attitude has occasionally brought anger to companies such as the FBI, which has sought legislative obligations to require device manufacturers to incorporate access overrides to assist law enforcement in criminal investigations.

According to Cook, privacy is a fundamental human right. We’re seeing more information about you on your phone than if someone walked through your home and opened all the doors and closets, and everything in your home. It means that you have it. Your phone has your history, your financial information, your health information, your intimate contacts, and the person you call.

Only you have the key to your (Apple) phone. We think that is what it should be.

Cook also said that the reality of technical design is the inability to build backdoors for devices that work only for people with white hats.

According to Cook, it’s said to do it just for this agency (program the backdoor of the device), but it’s not possible from an engineering point of view. You can’t create a backdoor just for the good guys.

In addition to appearing at the Slope Summit, Cook will use his time in Utah to focus on raising funds for Utah-based non-profit LGBTQ youth shelters and outreach group Encircle, Utah technology. Hosted several conferences, including private gatherings with companies. Four outstanding Utah app developers with apps ranging from medical venture software to coloring and creativity.

Encircle Founder and CEO Stephenie Larsen will speak at a press conference at the Silicon Slope Summit on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City. ScottGWinterton, Deseret News

Cook met with representatives from Ancestry, Instructure, Red Games and ResusciTech. All of these representatives have developed successful apps on the Apple App Store.

Cook shared acclaim with companies, including Gary Mangum, senior engineering manager for Ancestry’s mobile app, how Apple CEO used Ancestry in a family history effort, and even DNA-tested ancestors. I talked about where I came from.

Mangum has shown Cook a new discovery feature for the app that will be released next week. This allows users to use the iOS Clips app to view family generation photo lines and share immersive ancestral stories with others, even if they don’t have the app.

It was an honor to represent my team here today and share our work and growth with someone like Tim Cook, said Jody Sailor, Senior Product Manager at Instructure. His company is the developer of the popular educational support software platform Canvas. This means that it is often recognized as an educational platform in particular.

Apple reports that Utah-based app developers are crushing it on the App Store, increasing digital product and service revenue by 60% over the past year and nearly 500% over the past five years. I have.

Another high-tech heavy hitter, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who led one of Apple’s major competitors for 14 years, also attended Wednesday and chatted with Utah Senator Mitt Romney on stage.

Romney shares a painful anecdote from his first encounter with Ballmer when he was looking for a job after Romney ran an investment firm Bain Capital in 1980 and Ballmer acquired a sabbatical from Stanford University. Did.

I tried to get him to join Bain, but he turned me down and went to a small startup called Microsoft, Romney said.

Ballmer was one of Microsoft’s first 30 employees, and when founder Bill Gates quit his job in 2000, he moved up the ranks before taking the company’s top executive position.

Ballmer, who bought the LA Clippers for $ 2 billion after leaving Microsoft in 2014, learned one of the most important lessons he learned during his tenure as CEO: people’s leadership is important, but leadership Said he believes he can achieve or break the corporate path. To success.

Steve Ballmer, owner of the LA Clippers and former Microsoft CEO, will speak with Republican Senator Mitt Romney at the Silicon Slope Summit on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City. Scott G Winterton Deseret News

Not only is it charismatic, but you need to choose the right direction, Ballmer said. If you don’t adapt, you’re in trouble. If your thoughts are not long-term, you are in trouble.

Rumored news about Utah Jazz also surfaced at the summit on Wednesday morning. Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who stood on stage with jazz co-owner and NBA superstar Daiwan Wade, revealed that the team’s color rebranding is underway. The confirmation came after weeks of fan speculation on social media as to whether the team’s color, which was last updated in 2016, is directed to another renewal.

Black and white, and other color combinations, will definitely be included in next year’s jazz jersey work, Smith said. Earlier this week, the J-Notes outside the Vivint Smart Home Arena were repainted in black and white with a sly preview of the changes.

Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade leaves and jazz owner Ryan Smith talks about the team’s rebranding efforts at the Silicon Slope Summit at Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Smith then reappeared Wednesday afternoon to talk to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. The Dan Reynolds band released their fifth studio album, Mercury Act I, in September.

Reynolds talked about the changes technology has brought to the music industry, hitting music streaming services moderately, but not making a lot of money for the artists behind the song, he said.

Imagine the Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds talking on stage at the Silicon Slope Summit on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.Scott G Winterton, Decelet News

We stream a lot on Spotify, but there’s no money there, Reynolds said. If someone tells you that they are making money in a stream, they are lying to you.

Reynolds said a really meaningful indicator for him was live performance ticket sales, and his popular Loveloud Festival, which had been dormant due to pandemic restrictions, returned in May 2022 to Bibint. It reminded the audience of the summit that it will be held in the arena.

Reynolds also shared the meaning behind his band 2012 hit, Radio Active. He said he explored the problem of depression and the challenges he faced as a struggling artist, husband and father before he was successful in the music industry.

Following Thursday, the Silicon Slope Summit was packed with breakout session agendas, with talks by former jazz owner Gale Miller, overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson, and best-selling author Liz Wiseman.

More information and information on how to attend an event directly or virtually can be found at summit.siliconslopes.com.

Contribution: Jenny Rollins, KSL.com

