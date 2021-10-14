Futurex Announces Support for Google Cloud Foreign Key Manager | Futurex





Futurex announces support for Google Cloud External KeyManager

Bulverde, Texas, October 12, 2021 — Futurex, a leader in enhanced enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced support for Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM), which gives you more control over your encryption keys. .. Google Cloud EKM allows users to completely separate their data from their encryption keys so that they can create, store, and manage encryption keys with a third-party key management service (KMS) such as Futurexs Key Management Server (KMES). increase. Users can leverage Futurex KMES Series 3, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Verified Key Management Enterprise Servers, or Futurex’s VirtuCrypt cloud service to handle all cryptographic key lifecycle management for data security, privacy, and more. And maximize compliance.

Bahul Harikumar, Head of Infrastructure Security Partnerships for Google Cloud, continues to add security and flexibility to Google Cloud users, giving them complete control over the location, distribution, and access of externally managed keys. Google Cloud EKM and Futurex give users more security options and more control.

Futurexs’ robust key management platform is globally available, scalable, and uses fully validated HSM and cloud technology to provide versatile foreign key services. In addition to the Google Cloud External Key Manager solution, Futurexs KMES Series 3 offers:

Cloud Key Management Data Protection Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Certificate Authority (CA) Code Signing Vaultless Tokenization Integration with numerous third-party applications and services

Ryan Smith, Vice President of Global Business Development at Futurex, said Google Cloud’s commitment to encryption has been proven with the support of external key management partners and can support Google Cloud EKM on FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated systems. I am excited. Futurexs centralized encryption facilitates everything by meeting multiple key management use cases on a single platform.

Futurexs Google Cloud EKM can be deployed via Futurex on-premises key management server, Futurexs VirtuCrypt Cloud, or on-premises / cloud hybrid. For more information on Futurexs support for Google Cloud EKM, please visit futurex.com. Google Cloud will showcase Cloud EKM at the Google Cloud Next21 conference on October 12-14, 2021.

About Futurex

Futurex has been a trusted provider of enhanced enterprise-class data security solutions for over 40 years. More than 15,000 organizations around the world, including financial service providers and businesses, use Futurex’s innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions for mission-critical systems, data security, and It addresses your encryption needs. This includes secure encryption, storage, transmission, and authentication of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

