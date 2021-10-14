Google Cloud Next’21 Telephone Company Playlist





The air is crispy and the days are getting shorter, but that only means one thing. That hyperscaler event season! Are you ready (will you go?)?

Google Cloud Next is the first of three weeks to take place from October 12th to 14th this year. Microsoft Ignite will be in the first week of November and Amazon re: Invent will start in the last week of November.

If you have never attended such a free cloudy event, you will need to attend. The great thing about them is that they not only provide you with content for free, but also help you catch up with the big new things that come your way.

Google Cloud Next is all online again this year, and the event has been shortened from 6 weeks to 3 days, so there’s no excuse. You can see it from anywhere. So make popcorn and calm down.

Google is busy signing major partnerships with telcos, including contracts with Orange, Telus, Bell Canada, Verizon, Maxis and Vodafone. Vodafone is particularly busy with analytics and is migrating all analytics from on-premises systems to the cloud. We wrote a case study about it and showed that Vodafone saved TCO by perhaps nearly 70% by moving.

My team and I are looking into the Google Cloud Next session catalog and plotting which ones are most commonly seen. Use it as a cheat sheet for the most important thing for your telco.

And to get you started, I chose the top 3 you definitely should check:

Other sessions on the list, grouped by topic:

Migrate the telecommunications industry to the public cloud

The real impact of the cloud communications revolution

Did someone on Google steal the point of my story? Or did they just read the text on the wall? Telco execs: Don’t miss this session. Marshall Berkin, VP of Canadian phone company TELUS, joins two Google Cloud executives to share their experience of migrating to the public cloud. Why and how to move to the public cloud, and successful telco deployments (multi-cloud 5G networks, edge ecosystems, data-driven customer experiences, and all the different services that provide behind-the-scenes muscle) I will explain. ..

Delivering 5G networks and ecosystems in a decentralized cloud

The combination of 5G and edge computing gives operators the opportunity to rethink how they deploy and monetize their networks. The highlight of this session is to hear directly from Nokia Cloud and Network Services CTO Jitin Bhandari about what he is doing at this moment.

Edge computing is the future of an extended cloud continuum

Here’s another one for your cant mislist. Edge computing is critical to telcos as it paves the way for new service offerings and revenue streams.

Technically, we talked about computing and storage for applications that reside at the edge of the network closest to users and data sources. From a business perspective, edge computing is about optimizing data sources, enabling new analytics, supporting new applications, and providing services that are far superior to their competitors.

This session will show you how to optimize these data sources and how to enable new analytics and applications at the edge to generate more data to further optimize your network.

Application modernization

Convert data into value: trends and best practices

Carriers have a large amount of data, and with the advent of 5G and the move to the public cloud, there is an opportunity to take advantage of it. We were looking forward to hearing from Paul Lewis, CTO of data and cloud service provider Pythian, about current trends and best practices for getting the most out of your data.

This session complements the edge computing session.

Business application platform

Trust the cloud more by lowering reliability: Ubiquitous data encryption

If you’re worried about data security in the public cloud, this session is for you. Security is one of the main reasons telco executives say they can’t move to the public cloud. I have sensitive data. We need to keep it safe. The public cloud is not secure. Therefore, it cannot be used. This is not true. This session will show you how to get your public cloud to work with security services and encryption available everywhere. No excuses!

Coffee break SLO

A defined service level agreement (SLO) is required to meet a service level agreement (SLA). This is the goal (uptime, response time, etc.) that must be achieved to maintain the end of the SLA bargain. This session aims to provide a basic understanding of SLO in 10 minutes.

Improving customer experience with AI and ML

Impact of conversational AI on customers

Want to hear from three carriers about how to use artificial intelligence to improve the customer experience, reduce latency, and handle more simultaneous calls? Me too!

Design the agent conversation flow

A great follow-up to the impact of conversational AI on customers, this lab session seems to show you how to use Dialogflow, a Google Cloud service, to create a basic conversational interface. Very cool!

Bring sensory power to your applications with Cloud AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, but also computer vision, chat, text, voice, and translation. It’s all going so fast that it’s hard to track unless it’s your daily work. Join this session to get information about executive summary type catch-ups and developing your own AI apps using the Cloud AI API.

Know the cloud database

Innovation with an innovative database for the always-on digital world

You know that the load on your network and applications by subscribers is increasing exponentially. And as more and more people rely on mobile devices for more, they will continue to grow. Operational databases need to catch up to enhance the kind of services people expect today. Google Cloud Platform provides supporting services. This technical session will discuss what Cloud Spanner, Cloud Bigtable, and Cloud Firestore are, how enterprises use them, and all the latest updates.

The future of mobile and web application development using cloud databases

The database is the key to app development. They are also the keys to the public cloud. Want them to work together? This session describes options for that method. The first is about Firestore, a cloud-hosted NoSQL database that allows iOS, Android, and web apps to access directly through the native SDK. The second is to use CloudSQL and Google Kubernetes Engine to deploy your own stack and combine it with your Google Cloud database.

Survey report

Current Status of Data Science and Machine Learning in 2021

The more machine learning advances, the more telcos use machine learning for network optimization, anomaly detection, managed services, and more. In this session, we will discuss the current state of machine learning, the tools used, future plans, etc. from the perspective of those currently employed as data scientists.

DevOps Report Status Meet the Author

Better DevOps creates better products and services. Better products and services drive your organization’s performance. It’s easy to say, but it can be difficult.

In this session, we’ll discuss DevOps best practices based on this year’s Accelerate State of DevOps Report. Listen to the author discussing what distinguishes the best performing team from the worst performing team and how to improve their own culture and process.

Application modernization

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telcodr.com/a-telco-playlist-for-google-cloud-next-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

