Google is looking for a positive reaction in future releases





Even large companies need to sustain growth. More sensitive than long-term performance is media attention, which can impact day-to-day traders. Alphabet Inc. while other technicians are involved in the news cycle. (GOOGL) wants to immediately impress investors with improved revenue from new hardware, cloud services, and advertising spend. (See TipRanks Top Smart Score Stocks)

Brian White of Mones reports on a large tech company, saying that most of the negative coverage, at least for now, focuses on Facebook (FB) and its ongoing controversy. I am writing. White expects the company’s new innovations to be talked about until the same media cycle goes to the alphabet. Of the town.

White repeated the valuation of stock purchases and set a price target of $ 3,500. This target reflects a potential 12-month increase of 28.25% from current levels.

Alphabet will launch two new Pixel smartphone models and announce a strategic partnership in about a week. White added that Google’s advertising business is now recovering rapidly due to increased spending in the industry, and the company is benefiting from successful monetization. Of a new initiative.

The company’s cloud computing platform, Google Cloud, holds the third highest market share in the world, but is experiencing huge growth and far outperforms its competitors.

With respect to the cloud data warehousing segment, Google BigQuery poses a major threat to already established players, especially Snowflake (SNOW).

As far as the potential short-term downsides are concerned, White recognizes the risks of further investigation into antitrust violations. Beyond this, White does not foresee any other obstacles that threaten Google to move towards higher ratings.

OnTipRanks GOOGL has a strong-buy analyst rating consensus based on an impressive 31 purchase ratings. The average price target for the alphabet is $ 3,207.27, suggesting that it could rise 17.53% in 12 months. GOOGL closed on Tuesday at a price of $ 2,728.98 per share.

Disclosure: At the time of issuance, Brock Radenheim did not have a position in any of the securities listed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents only the views and opinions of the author, not the views or opinions of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranty as to the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be considered as an endorsement or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The content of the article does not constitute legal, professional, investment, and / or financial advice, nor does it take into account the specific needs and / or requirements of an individual. Nor does the information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the problem or subject. It is discussed in it. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or liability for the content of the article and take any action on the information in the article at your own risk. The links to this article do not constitute approvals or recommendations by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance does not indicate future results, prices, or performance.

