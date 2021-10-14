No more FaceTime FOMO: How to use the iPhone app on Android with iOS 15





With iOS 15, you can join FaceTime calls from your iPhone, Android, or Windows device.

People other than Apple have a reason to celebrate. The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are over. In a popular move as an answer to Apple’s Zoom video calls, software giants have allowed people with Android phones and Windows laptops to jump into FaceTime calls-the iPhone isn’t needed.

That doesn’t mean that your Apple device is disconnected from the process. In fact, FaceTime relies on the new iOS 15 operating system (now available for free download) and looks and works like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. FaceTime updates include new grid views, portrait modes, the ability to schedule calls, and a watch party feature called SharePlay, in addition to being able to video chat with people outside Apple’s bubble.

Here’s how to join a FaceTime call in iOS 15, regardless of the device you’re using.

How to start a FaceTime call with an Android or Windows user

The point here is not that the FaceTime app will be available on Android and Windows. As long as the person who schedules or initiates the call has an Apple device and an Apple account, you can use the link to jump to a FaceTime call. If you downloaded iOS 15 as an Apple user, here’s how to start a FaceTime call with a user on your Android or Windows device:

Create a FaceTime link on your iPhone and share it with others on your Android or Windows device.

Screenshots by Alison DeNisco Rayome / CNET

1. Open the FaceTime app on your mobile phone.

2.[リンクの作成]Tap.

3. A screen called FaceTimeLink slides from bottom to top.[名前の追加]You can click to enter the name of the chat.

4. On the same screen, you’ll see options for sharing links via text, email, Twitter, calendar, or other apps on your phone. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the link yourself.

5. To join the call yourself, tap the name of the chat you created[参加]Tap.

6. When an Android or Windows user clicks the link, they will be taken to the waiting room. In the waiting room, you can join the call by tapping the checkbox next to your name.

How to join a FaceTime call using Android or Windows

To join a FaceTime call on your Android or Windows device, you only need the link sent by the person who owns your Apple device. No need to download another app. Here’s how to join a FaceTime call via a shared link:

1. Open the FaceTime link from the shared location.

2. The link will open in your browser (requires the latest version of Chrome or Edge). Enter a name and[続行]Tap.

3. The screen will say “Waiting to join” until the invitee approves to join your call.

that’s it! Happy video chat.

Apple said at WWDC in June that FaceTime calls are always end-to-end encrypted, even on the web.

For more information, check out these FaceTime tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know about iOS 15.

