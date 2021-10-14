Watch Soyuz rocket launch dozens of OneWeb Internet satellites early Thursday





Internet satellite provider OneWeb is ready to launch a new fleet to join the growing mega constellation in orbit early Thursday (14th October), and you can watch the lift-off live. ..

The OneWeb satellite will fly into space on top of a Russian-made Soyuz rocket operated by the French company Arianespace. The rocket will be launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5:40 am EDT (0940 GMT) on Thursday. On this page you can watch the action live, either in favor of Arianespace or directly through the company.

The spacecraft will deploy in near polar orbit at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers) from Soyuz, a representative of Arianespace wrote in the mission description. These deployments will take place on four satellite batches, with the final batch approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes after takeoff.

Photo: OneWeb Launches New Global Satellite Internet Constellation

The solar-powered satellite then travels in a unique way into an operational orbit 746 miles (1,200 km) above Earth. They will have a lot of companies out there. The constellations already consist of 322 spacecraft, all lofted by Arianespace.

And more people will join this group in the coming weeks and months. Based in London, OneWeb has built a constellation of 648 satellites to provide broadband internet services to people around the world.

“When deployed, the OneWeb Constellation will enable user devices that can provide 3G, LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi coverage, providing high-speed access globally in the air, sea, and land,” said Arianespace. The representative writes in the mission description.

OneWeb plans to begin offering such services to the northern region of the globe by the end of this year, with global coverage expected to continue in 2022.

The company is competing for this product. For example, SpaceX has already launched over 1,700 Starlink broadband satellites (and more) and is currently in beta testing network services. And Amazon plans to loft its own Internet satellite constellation, but none of these spacecraft have left the ground to this day.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the quest for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/arianespace-soyuz-rocket-oneweb-11-launch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos