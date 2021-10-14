Animal Crossing Brewster’s “Pigeon Milk” Dark Secret





Image: Nintendo

Brewster is finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players have been asking / requesting Brewster for years. For example, a Mandalorian clip that Werner Herzog calls an “adult bird barista” rather than a “baby.”

But for quite a few ACNH players, this is their first Animal Crossing game, which means they have never met Brewster. And that means they have never been served pigeon milk in their coffee.

Let’s roll back a little. Brewster’s name is clearly to play with “brew” like coffee and “rooster” like a male chicken. Brewster is not a male chicken, but according to Animal Crossing Wiki, Blue Lock Dove is a fancy name for a pigeon of standard urban breed in your swamp. You know one of them: the gray head-shaking chap that plagues parks and cafes around the world. That’s the person you want to make your coffee, right?

Of course, Brewster has flashy facial hair and a butterfly tie, so it’s taller than the flying rat brothers and is marked as an upper class pigeon. He doesn’t wear shoes, but he does wear an apron.

Brewster runs his coffee shop, Roost, in a previous Animal Crossing game. The music is a kind of sultry lounge piano, and the seats are full of occasional villagers and special characters like Tom Nook and Mr. Resetti. New Leaf has an entire mini-game, allowing players to wear special uniforms and take on part-time jobs serving coffee.

But the best part of Brewster’s existence is a rare event. Coffee is the main way to communicate with his people, look, and he’s otherwise pretty reticent, but sometimes he offers a shot of pigeon milk to put in your coffee ..

Interesting fact: Brewster’s birthday is October 15th … This is the date of Animal Crossing Direct and you can hear more about Roost (Image: Nintendo)

Of course, pigeons don’t have milk, so it’s easy to guess that pigeon milk is just a fun animal crossing joke. They are birds, not mammals. I don’t even have nipples! But after all, this pigeon milk may be a special way of saying that Brewster likes you.

You already know that birds regurgitate their food to feed their babies, but did you know that they are actually called “crops milk”? It is a secretion that comes from the inner wall of their digestive tract and is known in pigeons and pigeons as “pijon milk”. When these birds eat food, some of them are stored in a small pouch in the throat, and then they are free to yak as nutrition for their closest and loved ones.

Brewster and roost wild world and new leaves (Image: Nintendo)

Especially after reading Wikipedia’s description of “a semi-solid like pale yellow cottage cheese,” you might not want to put pigeon milk in your coffee, but that’s Brewster’s. What if it’s a sign of love? Crop milk, after all, only occurs when a bird has a baby. This means that Brewster sees himself as a slightly feathery father. Alternatively, pigeon milk is rich in protein, fat, and antibodies, so he’s trying to supplement your diet.

In any case, the roosts are coming to Animal Crossing, which means that Brewster’s cottage cheese-like secretions are also coming. You have been warned.

